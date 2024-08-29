6 Southwest United States Road Trip Bucket List Destinations
The United States is home to some incredible state and national parks. Every region of the country has something unique to offer travelers looking for some adventure.
The southwest is home to many intriguing travel destinations that anyone planning a trip should carve out some time to see. Here are six road trip bucket list spots to add to your next travel itinerary.
Valley of Fire
Valley of Fire State Park is located just south of Overton, Nevada. It received its name from the Aztec Sandstone formations that have a fire-red color that formed from shifting sand dunes more than 150 million years ago.
Sometimes overlooked, Valley of Fire can be made into a day trip for people visiting Las Vegas. Different trails offer people a look at unique petroglyphs and different overlooks in addition to the gorgeous colored rocks.
Cathedral Gorge
Located in Southeastern Nevada, Cathedral Gorge State Park offers visitors a ton of amenities. Camping grounds and picnic areas are open every day so you can plan a visit for any time of the year.
Adventurers will come across formations that make it feel like you’re exploring caves and spires that look straight off of a cathedral, hence the name. The bentonite clay offers some different views and overlooks provide an extended look over the canyon.
Bryce Canyon
Bryce Canyon National Park is located in the southern part of Utah, with Tropic and Panguitch as the closest cities. What draws people to Bryce Canyon is the hoodoos, a type of rock formation, that has the largest collection in existence in the world.
The Bryce Amphitheater is the most popular stop in the park. Along with the hoodoos, Bryce Canyon is the only national park where you will find Utah prairie dogs calling home.
Zion National Park
Steep red cliffs will leave people in awe at Zion National Park. Located in Utah, hikers are provided with plenty of scenery traveling through the forest that lines the Virgin River. The Emerald Pools are also a popular tourist destination.
232 square miles, the park offers high plateaus and breathtaking 2,000-foot tall Navajo Sandstone cliffs.
Arches National Park
Also located in Utah, Arches National Park may provide visitors with the most picture-esque background a traveler could want. Home to more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches, there will be plenty of opportunities to pose and take photos.
Two days are recommended to take in everything that the park has to offer. Delicate Arch is arguably the most popular destination and one that even non-adventurers have likely seen photos of.
Bonneville Salt Flats
What is left of Pleistocene Lake Bonneville is now the Bonneville Salt Flats. Out of the salt flats west of the Great Salt Lake, this one is the largest. Located in Tooele County is the more than 30,000-acre expanse.
If you aren’t looking to physically exert yourself by walking or biking, you can drive across the salt flats when the conditions permit it. Land speed racing, archery and running races regularly are hosted, while photographers and videographers love the landscape as well.