6 Spots Along the Adirondack Trail Hikers of All Levels Will Love
The Adirondack Trail in total is 2,190 miles, stretching from Georgia through Maine on the East Coast. Last year, almost 3,000 people attempted to make the entire trek, but only about 800 people accomplished the goal.
If you want to take in some of the natural beauty of the trail, there are several national and state parks to take in. Here are six of the best that people of any hiking skill level when it comes to hiking can enjoy.
Harpers Ferry
Located in West Virginia, Harpers Ferry is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley. There are a lot of attractions to see, with some of the most popular being the Appalachian Trail Conservancy Headquarters, Jefferson Rock and the train station. Incredible dining experiences and plenty of local shops will keep adventurers entertained when not hiking.
Shenandoah National Park
Located in Virginia, the Skyline Drive is popular amongst visitors. 100 miles of road atop a ridge and trails are easily accessible from the road. “You can literally hop on the trail right from the road’s wayside areas and be at a view in a half-hour,” said Caitlin Miller of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Blackrock Summit is one of the easier trails to hike, but the views are just as rewarding.
High Point State Park
Cutting through the northwest edge of New Jersey is High Point State Park. With an elevation of 1,803 feet, it is the highest mark above sea level in the state. For through-hikers, this is a popular stop because of how different things feel compared to other stops on the trail. Still part of the Adirondacks, but it feels like a totally separate adventure.
Boiling Springs
The halfway point of the Adirondack Trail, Boiling Springs is located in Pennsylvania. Children’s Lake is a popular short loop people like to travel through the Cumberland Valley. A popular, but difficult, eating challenge exists at Pine Grove Furnace General Store where travelers can attempt to eat a half-gallon brick of ice cream in one sitting.
Bear Moutain State Park
Located in the Hudson Highlands of New York, Bear Mountain will provide adventurers with a chance to see wildlife. There are museums and a zoo located in a sizable, 30-acre forest. Travel the Hudson River, which is the low point on the trail, or up to a peak. Only 40 miles away, the tall buildings of Manhattan can sometimes be seen.
McAfee Knob
Located near Roanoke, Virginia, McAfee Knob is arguably the most photographed spot along the Appalachian Trail. Catawba Valley provides lush views, and a somewhat challenging, but not impossible, eight-mile hike is vastly popular and can take four hours to complete.