Teenage Girl Vanishes While Hiking With Dog in California
Search and rescue teams are working tirelessly in California today as they continue their efforts to find the missing 16-year-old hiker, Camila "Mila" Schweyer.
Over the weekend, Schweyer went for a hike in the Lakes Basin vicinity in Plumas County, California. According to deputies, her other dropped her off near the Elwell Lodge where she began her hike alongside her petite dog with chihuahua characteristics.
Schweyer's mother notified authorities at approximately 6 p.m on Sunday, October 20, after her daughter hadn't return home.
A California Highway Patrol Northern Air Operations helicopter was deployed and Plumas County search teams began looking for the missing 16-year-old. At this time, the search is still on with no sign of Schweyer or her dog.
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office wrote a social media post this morning and stated, "A mutual aid request has been made to the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for additional resources to assist in the search." The Sheriff's Office also reported that the CHP Air Operations returned earlier this morning to assist.
Plumas County is located in Northeastern California and is a popular hiking destination with hundreds of hiking trails. Search and rescue crews are working all over the area to try and locate Schweyer.
Schweyer is a Hispanic young woman who is 5 feet tall, 110 pounds and has dark hair and dark eyes. It is believed that the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance was of athletic style consisting of black leggings, blue shoes, a dark grey sweatshirt, and a light blue backpack.
"We appreciate the support of the community during this critical time and will provide updates as more information becomes available," the officials wrote.
Authorities ask that if the public has any additional information regarding Schweyer's disappearance, contact the Plumas County Sheriff's Office by calling 530-283-6300.