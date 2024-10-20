Terrifying Modern Horror Movies Set Amid Hiking and Backpacking Trips
Hiking trails can be the perfect scene for a horror movie with their secluded surroundings, wild animals, and disturbing sounds from the forest. If horror movies are your style, grab some popcorn and settle in for a spine-chilling night with one of these titles.
Significant Other (2022)
A young couple embarks on a journey through the Pacific Northwest in hopes of spending quality time together. What started as an innocent backpacking trip, the adventure takes a harrowing turn when they realize they aren't alone. Trust dissipates, lives are in danger, and the chances of surviving are slim. Listed as a Sci-fi/Horror film, "Significant Other" has twists and unexpected outcomes that will play with your mind.
The Ritual (2017)
A group of four longtime friends set out for a backpacking trip in Sweden to reunite after losing one of their college friends to a tragic encounter. Along the way, the group starts to become perturbed as they notice odd events unfolding before them. One wrong turn in the wilderness causes a series of ancient and sinister activities to disrupt their hike, putting their lives at risk.
The Retreat (2021)
Set in the Adirondack Mountains in New York State, this suspenseful film brings a rush of panic to viewers. A young couple travels to a secluded cabin in the Adirondacks for a retreat and invites their friends to join. Upon the couple's arrival, they immediately notice something strange; their friends aren't there and suspicious activity begins. Ruthless extremists target the couple who are forced to fight for survival.
Willow Creek (2013)
A couple, Jim and Kelly, venture into California's Willow Creek backcountry. This location is famous for its Bigfoot research, making it the ideal location to film a movie revolving around the formidable creature. "Willow Creek" follows Jim and Kelly from their point-of-view as they go hiking in Six Rivers National Forest in search of Bigfoot. Along the way, they interview locals and remain eager for their potential findings until trouble presents itself. If you find yourself fascinated by Bigfoot, this movie is for you.
Backcountry (2014)
Alex and Jenn, two city dwellers, escape their bustling environment and take a camping trip in the Canadian wilderness. After failing to bring navigation equipment and cell phones, the couple becomes lost. Their fate lies in the hands of the animals lurking in the woods, including a black bear that takes a keen interest in the pair. Being stalked by a wild animal in the wilderness isn't too far-fetched, which makes this movie a realistic possibility. It broadly follows the true story of a 2005 incident in which one woman lost her life to a bear.