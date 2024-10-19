The New 29029 Challenge - 3 Mountain Marathons in 3 Days
Everesting and TRAIL - Two New challenges. An inspiring community.
A chance to invest in yourself.
First there was Everesting, and then came TRAIL – both created by 29029 to push human beings beyond their comfort zones to expand what is possible and to improve lives. 29029 was co-founded in 2017 by Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady to create a unique endurance event known as Everesting. The 29029 co-founders have attained many adventure endurance accomplishments individually - including marathons, ultra-marathons, Ironmans, the Race Across America Bike Race, and summiting Mt. Everest.
They understand the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult challenges. 29029 was formed to create a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb, run and hike as high and as far as their bodies and minds will allow. 29029 creates a welcoming and challenging environment where ‘you’ can dig deep into ‘you’ and discovery the possibilities.
29029 Trail
The first event, Everesting, challenged participants to climb the height of Mt. Everest. TRAIL takes this vertical challenge to the horizontal, while maintaining the symbolism which emanates from the stature of iconic Mt. Everest. The trek from Lukla in Nepal to Basecamp on the south side of Mt. Everest covers roughly 79-miles roundtrip – the same approximate distance of three 26.2-mile marathons. With the math and the challenge determined, TRAIL was born.
TRAIL participants are challenged with completing 3 unique mountain marathons over consecutive days (3X3) to equal the aggregate distance of the revered Mt. Everest Basecamp trek. You run, walk, or crawl over 12-hours per day. The first TRAIL event recently took place in Lake Tahoe on beautiful pristine trails. Of the those that started, 90% finished all three marathons – a tribute to conditioning, grit, and outstanding support from the 29029 team. The next TRAIL event takes place in July 2025 in Park City, Utah.
TRAIL promises the high level of care and community from the same 29029 team that took you to new heights in the mountains, but with a new challenge format and an incredibly unique experience. Visit 29029 and join the world’s newest premier endurance hiking community to conquer a new challenge. Do you have what it takes to go 3X3?
The TRAIL Experience – Marianne Mowat
Marianne Mowat loves a challenge. An ultra-athlete from Seattle, WA, Marianne lives the 29029 life. She epitomizes the zest for adventure and challenge embodied in the DNA of 29029. Mowat completed climbing 29,029 feet while Everesting four times - in Sun Valley, Jackson Hole, Whistler and Mont Tremblant. She can now add the 2024 TRAIL accomplishment to her impressive list of endurance adventures.
“What sparks joy? One thing for me is attempting something really hard. 29029 created a brand new event and brought 250 people together in Lake Tahoe to attempt 3 mountain marathons over 3 consecutive days. It became a mighty mindset and recovery game, which was my favorite part of this event outside of being surrounded by the most amazing people. It is not a race, it’s the participants, the coaches, the staff and the volunteers who make this event supremely special – that’s what sparks joy! The takeaway of doing a really hard thing one step at a time in a forward motion carries over to all aspects of our lives.” – Marianne Mowat
29029 Everesting
Everesting is a new category of challenge that is equal parts physical, mental and spiritual. Participants have 36-hours to climb 29,029 feet – the height of the tallest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest. Most anyone can climb the mountain once, but do you have the heart and will to do it again and again until you earn the right to say you ‘Everested’? - 29029
29029 created Everesting, before TRAIL, as the ultimate non-race. Like Trail, there are no age-groups, separate gender groups, or specific classifications when Everesting. Participants climb a mountain course held at ski resorts during the summer months. They climb a set vertical course, take a gondola down, and repeat the same route, over and over again in an attempt to climb an aggregate of 29,029 feet – the height of Mt. Everest. Participants have 36 hours to reach this goal, resulting in 3 nights of community, 36 hours of adventure, and 1 story to tell for the rest of one’s life. – 29029