These Ten Essentials Will Help Hikers Prepare For Their Next Trek
When preparing for a day hike, many hikers just through the bare minimum into their backpack, lace up their boots, and hit the trail.
But for a more pleasant and prepared adventure, even day-hikers should bring the 10 essentials with them.
What Are the 10 Essentials?
The 10 essentials are the 10 items that all day-hikers should bring with them, according to pretty much every outdoor organization under the sun.
First identified in the 1930's by a Seattle-based group called The Mountaineers, the 10 essentials are fundamental to safe wilderness exploration. The list was formalized in 1974, and has been a guide for hikers everywhere ever since.
The 10 Essentials
Food
An absolute necessity for any hike to be fun, food should always be in your hiking bag! After all, is it truly a hike if you don't snack along the way?
Experts recommend carrying enough food to consume 200-300 calories per hour of your hike, depending on how strenuous it is.
Water
Another completely essential item for your hike is water. You should be carrying at least 2 liters, and for longer hikes, consider a water purification system like iodine tablets or a water filter.
Emergency Shelter
Emergency shelter can look like a lot of things--a tent, tarp, or bivy. Even a reflective "space blanket" will do the trick if you want to travel super light. Under harsher conditions--such as winter hiking--consider bringing extra shelter like a sleeping bag to keep you warm.
Fire
In case you get stuck out during cold weather, having a way to start a fire is essential. Packing an extra lighter or matches is a lightweight way to ensure your safety.
Extra Clothes or Layers
Even in the summer, temperatures can change drastically within just a few minutes. In the mountains, it can be a blue-sky, warm day at the base, but freezing and raining at the summit.
Bringing extra clothes, especially waterproof material like a rain coat or rain pants, is imperative to your success and safety on a hike.
A Light Source
Having a battery-powered light source (that is not a cell phone!) is imperative to safety on a hike. Getting caught out after dark with a light source is manageable, but being out after dark without one can quickly become dangerous.
Bring a headlamp and backup batteries to ensure your safety on your next hike.
First Aid Kit
Having a first aid kit, no matter how small, can prevent a fun adventure from turning into a tragedy.
A first aid kit, at minimum, should include moleskin, band-aids, painkillers, gauze, an ace bandage, antihistamines, antiseptic wipes, and a first aid manual.
Navigation Device
Having a navigation device aside from your cell phone is imperative to a successful hike.
Train with a map and compass or carry a satellite communication device with a map feature to ensure you don't get lost. Even the most familiar trails can become confusing in the dark or adverse conditions!
Multi-tool or Pocket Knife
You can use a multi-tool for a variety of things--cutting cheese or other trail snacks, basic gear repairs, or cutting up bandages in case of a medical issue.
Even a simple pocket knife can come in handy, and is an inexpensive addition to your hiking kit.
Heat/Sun Protection
Packing sunscreen, a sun shirt, or even a trail umbrella can ensure you take refuge during the hottest time of day.
Sunglasses can also protect your eyes from conditions such as snow blindness, which occurs when the cornea is exposed to too much ultraviolet radiation.