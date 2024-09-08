Top 8 Dog Breeds Avid Hikers Should Consider Adopting
As stated by the American Kennel Club (AKC), there are well over 300 known dog breeds around the world with each breed offering different temperaments and athletic ability. When searching for your new furry friend, it can be hard to know which breed will best fit your lifestyle. For avid hikers, having a dog capable of spending the day on the trail may play an important role in your final decision. Here are eight of the most reputable hiking breeds that will thrive outdoors.
Australian Shepherd
Widely known for their intelligence and high energy, this dog breed is best suited for an active owner. With proper training and conditioning, they will make a great companion on the trail. Australian Shepherds can be wary of strangers and other dogs, so proper socialization will be necessary before bringing them on a lively trail.
Cocker Spaniel
This breed fits individuals who aren't keen on owning a large breed but crave their energy and ability to keep up. According to the AKC, spaniels are in the sporting breed category and thrive in the outdoor environment. Due to their beautiful coat, grooming should play a role in their routine, particularly when trudging through muddy trails and rough terrain.
Border Collie
This intelligent breed has a sense of adventure ingrained in them. The AKC has listed Border Collies as being the most intelligent dog breed. As a result, they require an exceptional amount of mental stimulation. They are generally friendly, making them a good fit for busy trails. Whether you are a single owner or have young children at home, Border Collies will fit right into your outdoor lifestyle.
Vizsla
As Vizslas grow in popularity, it is becoming more common to see them out on the trail. Originally bred for hunting, this breed is extremely athletic and needs regular exercise. While they will not have a problem keeping up with you on the trail, you might have difficulty keeping up with them. This breed is recommended for individuals who are highly active each day and plan to bring their dog along for the adventure.
German Shorthaired Pointer
This enthusiastic breed will be up for nearly any activity you offer them. Their bodies are designed for working long days, which makes them an excellent choice for hikers looking to increase their mileage on the trail. The AKC states that German Shorthaired Pointers need to have a purpose and a high level of daily activity to keep them out of trouble. These dogs are one of the most preferred hiking breeds out there.
Jack Russell Terrier
Another outstanding choice for owners looking to adopt a smaller breed capable of hiking is the Jack Russell Terrier. Don't underestimate their size; they are incredibly agile and energetic. The benefit of hiking with a smaller breed, such as the Jack Russell Terrier, is that if your dog experiences an injury on the trail, it is relatively easy to carry them back out. This breed is intelligent and trainable, but be warned, they are curious and will likely look for mischief if their needs are not met.
Greyhound
Greyhounds are a fast and incredibly agile breed that loves spending time with their owners on the trail. With their friendly and high-spirited nature, they tend to do well on trails where you are likely to encounter other people. Greyhounds are a lanky breed and are known to be calm and gentle.
Bernese Mountain Dog
This breed certainly lives up to its name, as they are often successful in mountainous terrain. They tend to be eager to please and obedient, making them great hiking partners. With their burly build, they are capable of performing powerful movements. However, high endurance and excessive heat are not their friends. Bernese Mountain Dogs are large and heavy, making them difficult to carry if they injure themselves on the trail. Consequently, additional preparation is required before bringing them along for a lengthy adventure.