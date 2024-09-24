University of North Carolina Student Found Deceased on Mountain in South Africa
Brook Cheuvront, a brilliant 20-year-old college sophomore, was on the trip of her lifetime when catastrophe struck. The young woman from Newland, North Carolina was completing an internship with the University of Cape Town, South Africa and decided to explore the area.
Cheuvront planned to hike Table Mountain, a popular 3,563-foot peak in Cape Town. At the time, she was using a tracking app to update friends and family, but the device stopped updating, causing her loved ones to worry.
Cheuvront was reported missing on September 21 when the Table Mountain National Park Operations Room was notified. Search and rescue teams, rangers, and trail runners began scouring the area for signs of the young student. On Sunday, the City of Cape Town's aircraft was deployed to assist in the search.
South African National Parks (SANParks) stated on Facebook, "SANParks has taken note of reports suggesting that there are growing concerns of crime in Table Mountain National Park." This national park is where Table Mountain is located, and where Cheuvront was found deceased.
Brook Cheuvront's father, Steve Cheuvront, wrote a brief post on Facebook asking members to remove posts regarding Brook's search and added, "She was recovered. We are devastated. God help me and us." According to the New York Post, her father intended to fly to South Africa from North Carolina to help search for his daughter.
Brook was a star student throughout her school years and was named the 2022 Valedictorian of Avery County High School in Newland, North Carolina. In addition to her academic success, Cheuvront was a strong track athlete.
Her cause of death is not known at this time. The SANSPark officials extended their condolences to the family and are actively working on investigating the case.
To promote hiking safety, the Table Mountain National Park management team reminds visitors to hike in groups of four or more, dress accordingly for the weather, and notify friends and family of their intended route and return time.