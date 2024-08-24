Virginia Man Found Dead on the Trail Leading to the Summit of Mount Washington
On Thursday, August 22 at 8:30 a.m. on the Gulfside Trail, the body a 72-year-old man was found by a fellow hiker. His body was located approximately 0.5 miles from the summit of Mount Washington.
By the time the hikers came across his body, it was apparent that he was already deceased.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were contacted immediately, and the department jumped into action to recover the body. Teams who responded to the scene included the New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department, State Police, and the Twin Mountain Fire Department.
The recovery team brought a litter to transport the individual to the nearby train for further assistance. Officials then transported the body to the medical examiner's office Concord, New Hampshire where an autopsy took place.
It is believed that the 72-year-old died due to environmental factors he encountered on his hike. It was noted by the Fish and Game officials that the individual was not prepared for hiking in the White Mountains, as evidenced by his jeans, compact blue backpack, and raincoat.
It is likely that the man took the train to the summit, then attempted to hike back down. His name remains undisclosed at this time.
Mount Washington stands at 6,288' and is the highest peak in the Northeastern United States. This mountain has claimed many lives in the past due to its unruly weather and challenging terrain.
When hiking in the White Mountains, it is important for hikers to be aware that weather can change drastically throughout the trail, particularly on the summits. Come prepared with the 10 Essentials, read the forecast beforehand, and don't hike beyond your limits.
Officials are asking individuals who many have encountered the hiker to contact State Police Troop F at 603-846-3333 for any additional information they may have.