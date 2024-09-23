Yellowstone Concession Employee Goes Missing While Hiking Eagle Peak
A 22-year-old Yellowstone concession worker, Austin King, was reported missing last week after he didn't return from his hike in the park.
King planned to complete a 7-day backpacking trip to Eagle Peak, the highest point in Yellowstone National Park. The last time he made contact with anyone was on September 17, when he called his friends and family from the top of the 11,372-foot summit. According to the NPS, King told his family that there was wind, sleet, and fog on the peak.
King was scheduled to arrive for his boat pickup at the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center following his trip on the afternoon of September 20. When he failed to show, search teams took action.
"A search and rescue effort began at first light Saturday morning, Sept. 21, that involved an aerial reconnaissance and ground search operations in the high mountain areas of Eagle Peak and surrounding areas including Yellowstone Lake," the National Park Service stated. "Rescuers discovered King's camp and personal effects Saturday evening in the upper Howell Creek area."
On Sunday, the intensive search resumed, accompanied by 20 ground search members, two helicopters, unmanned air systems, and a dog team.
Crews actively involved in the search are the Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Teton County, and Park County search and rescue teams. As stated by the NPS, the search area includes Eagle Peak, Eagle Pass Mountain Creek Trail, and Eagle Creek Trailhead.
King is described as being 6 feet and 160 pounds. He is a dark-haired man with hazel eyes, wears glasses, and has tattoos. It is believed that he was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray pants when he disappeared.
The National Park Service asks public members who were in the area around September 14 for any information they may have. Individuals with additional details should contact the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at 307-344-2643.