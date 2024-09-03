Young Family of Three Rescued from Guadalupe Mountains National Park
A nightmare scenario for a young family turned out to have a happy ending after they were stranded in the Guadalupe Mountains National Park per the Texas Department of Safety in a release.
On August 20, the park rangers were called to the Guadalupe peak as a family of three were stranded.
A pair of 23-year-old parents and their three-month old infant had gone on a hike earlier on the day. After about nine miles they ran out of water. Dehydration kicked in and heat exhaustion caught up to them which forced them to be unable to complete their hike.
The Texas DPS Aircraft Operations Division dispatched a Pilatus PC-12 airplane to find the family from their distress signal. Once they knew the location, they were able to send a helicopter to undergo a hoist rescue operation to bring them to safety.
Once rescued from their hike, they were then brought down to other rescue teams where they received medical care.
No other information on the operation or how the family has been doing has been released.
"DPS’ AOD performs statewide air patrol, criminal surveillance and advanced rescue operations across the state of Texas. AOD is one of the largest airborne law enforcement units in the country, consisting of 12 duty stations, 26 aircraft with state-of-the-art technology, over 350 UAS systems (drones) and more than 100 personnel," pointing out the officials in their statement.
The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is a famous hiking spot that is located near the northwest Texas border, not far from New Mexico's Carlsbad Caverns National Park.
Guadalupe Peak, where the family had gone for their hike, is known to be the highest point in Texas. It stands at 8,571 feet high. Obviously, it has some of the most stunning and vast views that the state has to offer, making it such a popular spot.
While it is worth a visit, it's important to be incredibly safe. There have been a number of deaths this summer in national parks around the country that have come as a result of the heat and not being well prepared for the hike.
Pack more water than you would think would be necessary and wear appropriate clothing. Waiting for times of the year where the heat is slightly less intense could also be worth considering.