12-Year-Old Surfer Among Wildcards Entering WSL Tahiti Pro Competition
Just a few short days ago, the Tahiti Pro Trials took place as elite surfers battled it out on the water in hopes of earning a wildcard spot for the Lexus Tahiti Pro — the eleventh stop of the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. Taking the lead in the event was a young surfer who has been showing endless promise in her sport.
12-Year-Old Surfer Enters Lexus Tahiti Pro As Wildcard
Known as "Miss Teahupo'o" on social media, 12-year-old Kelia Gallina made history after clinching the victory at Trials, which qualified her for the Championship Tour (CT). The young star will be the youngest surfer to have entered the CT, making an impressive name for herself.
Gallina's journey in Tahiti will not be an easy one, however. Right off the bat, she will be matched up against No. 1 surfer Molly Picklum of Australia and Lakey Peterson of the United States. Will Gallina have what it takes to defeat the well-established athletes?
Alongside the young woman, the remaining wildcards will be Kauli Vaast, Mihimana Braye, Firmin Teiva Tairoa, and Vahine Fierro. The stakes are high as the athletes enter one of the world's most renowned surfing locations. For years, Teahupo'o has been drawing attention due to its daunting barreling waves — this is not a playground for novice surfers.
"There's nothing like it," said World Surf League Analyst Peter Mel in a WSL YouTube video. "It is coming out of 150 feet of deep water, coming up to a six-foot shelf instantly, in a very short period. That bathymetry right there makes this wave unlike any other wave on the planet."
Undoubtedly, Gallina is in for a challenging competition considering the location and who her opponents are, but don't let her age fool you — she's just as fierce and powerful on the water as the top CT surfers.
On Aug. 7, events at Lexus Tahiti Pro will commence. The world's most prolific surfers will be competing — each event will be available for live-streaming or on-demand viewing on the official WSL YouTube channel and ESPN+.