14 Indispensable Hiking Tips for Beginners on the Trail
Whether you're a seasoned hiker returning from a hiatus or lacing up your first pair of hiking boots, getting out on the trail can be exhilarating and a bit daunting. No matter your hiking background, there's a set of rules to follow that help hikers stay safe, confident, and prepared.
1. Start with the Right Trail
Not all trails are created equal. Know your limitations. It's ok to challenge yourself, but too much of a challenge can be life-threatening. Look for beginner trails, as they're usually under 3 miles long, have minimal elevation gain, and are well marked.
There are plenty of apps, like Gaia GPS and AllTrails, that you can use to check hiker feedback and official trail difficulty ratings. These tools are helpful for hikers at any level.
2. Check the Weather Before You Go
The fastest way to ruin a peaceful hike is a sudden storm. Always check the local forecast. It's especially important on mountain hikes, where the weather can change very quickly. This small step enables you to plan and be prepared for potential hazards, thereby minimizing risks.
Any minor situation on a trail has the potential to escalate very quickly and become a significant problem. Preparation is key. A good rule of thumb is to pack rain gear, even if there is only a slight chance of rain. Rain isn't the only hazard to pay attention to on the trail, either; high winds, extreme heat, and snow also pose threats to trail-goers.
3. Wear the Right Footwear
Footwear is one of the most important investments you can make. You want to put money into good trail shoes or hiking boots; leave the sneakers at home. Inadequate footwear leads to blisters, falls, and twisted ankles.
Also, one more thing to note: Breaking in your boots before setting out on a long hike will prevent any discomfort that could arise. It's also essential to bring an extra pair of dry socks in your pack. I cannot stress how important it is to take care of your feet.
4. Don’t Overpack (But Don’t Underpack Either)
It's important to be aware of your pack weight. Lightweight gear keeps the total load manageable. Adhere to the "10 Essentials" when packing: first aid, fire, repair kit, food, water, emergency shelter, navigation, sun protection, insulation, illumination.
I say "11 essentials" because the Army taught me to always pack an extra pair of socks. Your feet can end a great hike immediately.
5. Hydration Is Key—Here’s How Much Water to Bring
An excellent rule for water consumption is to bring half a liter for every hour of hiking. In hot weather or at higher altitudes, the body needs more water than usual. In that case, could you bring more water? You should.
It's not a bad idea to invest in a hydration bladder or a water bottle with a built-in filter. Hydration is extremely important to the human body. You can go without food for a number of days, but you won't make it without water.
6. Tell Someone Where You're Going
Part of your planning should include notifying someone where you're going and the timeframe that you plan to be away. Give them any information that could be used to find you if the worst situation arises. Give them your planned route, your trail, and an expected return time.
In the event of an emergency, time is crucial. A minute could mean the difference between living and dying.
7. Leave No Trace: Hiking Etiquette 101
Respecting nature ensures that generations after us can enjoy the great outdoors, the same way that we do. Follow the Leave No Trace principles: Pack out what you pack in, stay on the trail, and give wildlife their space.
These outdoor ethics promote responsible recreation in natural areas. These simple rules help to minimize human impact on the environment by using seven core principles:
1. Plan Ahead and Prepare
2. Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces
3. Dispose of Waste/Trash Properly (Pack it Out!)
4. Leave What You Find on the Trail
5. Minimize Campfire Impacts
6. Respect the Wildlife
7. Be Considerate of Other Visitors on the Trail
8. Use a Map or Trail App. Don’t Rely on Signal
While hiking on the trail, cell service is spotty at best. Download offline maps or trail apps ahead of time, and bring a paper map and compass as a backup. It also helps to have some training on how to use a compass and a map before departing.
9. Dress in Layers and Avoid Cotton
Dressing in layers is key. You can always take layers off, but you cannot put layers on that you didn't bring with you. Wear moisture-wicking layers and avoid cotton at all costs. Cotton retains sweat and gets cold very fast.
A good layering system will include a good base layer, an insulating middle layer, and a wind/waterproof outer shell.
10. What to Do If You Get Lost
Getting lost in a foreign place can be a daunting endeavor. The number one thing to remember is to stay calm. You will never be able to mentally process your situation and your surroundings properly in a state of panic.
It's important to remember to: Stop, stay calm, and don't keep walking. Use your map to try to retrace your steps back to a familiar area. If you are lost, the best thing to do is to stay put and make yourself visible to any passerby. You can use a whistle (3 short blasts) or a signal mirror to get the attention of other hikers on the trail to help.
11. Common Beginner Hiking Mistakes
A Beginner's mistake can quickly derail a hike. Many of these mistakes can be avoided through careful planning. Beginners tend to underestimate time, forget sunscreen, overestimate fitness, and wear new boots on the trail. Plan meticulously and conservatively. Start your hike early in the day, especially if you're new to the trail.
Remember to prioritize comfort over fashion. Great gear is not always pretty, and pretty gear is not always great. It's better to have functional gear.
12. Snacks That Fuel Without Slowing You Down
It is essential to pack snacks that are calorie-dense and trail-friendly. Snacks like nuts, jerky, energy bars, and dried fruit. You also want to avoid messy foods that attract insects or spoil in the heat.
Food on the trail is important, but make sure you're packing the right foods. These snacks become incredibly important in case the worst happens.
13. Dealing With Wildlife and Bugs
Nature can be a dangerous place. Make noise, stay alert, and keep your distance from animals and wildlife that you see. Carrying bug spray is a must, and always check for ticks on the trail. If you are in bear country, know what to do in case of a bear encounter, store your food safely, and know how to use bear spray.
14. How to Safely Hike Alone (Or Why You Shouldn't Yet)
Solo hiking is a dangerous proposition for beginners. Group hikes are a big thing, and a viable option for rookies on the trail. These groups are a better option for people new to the trail, than venturing out alone.
If you do go out alone, stick to popular, well-marked trails for the few hikes. Start your hike early in the day, and check in regularly with someone. Your well-being and safety supersedes everything else on the trail. Be Safe.
Final Thoughts
With a little preparation and the right gear, you can stay safe while enjoying this wide, wonderful world, and make it home to start planning your next big adventure.