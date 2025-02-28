17 American Climbers to Compete in UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup
UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup
The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (“UIAA”) was founded in 1932 and, represents 94 member associations and federations in 73 countries, and works on six continents. They aim to promote the growth and protection of mountaineering wordwide by: Preserving their spirit and traditions; Advancing safe and ethical mountain practices; Promoting responsible access, culture and environmental protection, and; Supporting youth participation and the Olympic movement.
The 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup is on track to hit Edmonton, Canada on Feb. 27. The competition will showcase nearly 80 top athletes from 14 countries, all of whom are fighting for the World Cup crown.
The U.S. has the highest number of athlete representation with a total of 17 climbers, each one bringing a unique set of skills to the competition. The World Cup season is now down to the wire as events wrap up on March 1. However, the athletes haven't slowed down in any form — they are holding a steady eye on that upcoming World Cup event.
World Cup Competitors
Twelve U.S. men and women will compete in the lead qualifcation round, which will be held February 28. Following this qualification round, successful athletes will advance to the lead semi-finals in hopes of making it to the final round, which will be held on March 1.
Lead Men
Lead Women
Keenan Griscom
Ryan McCauley
Tyler Kempney
Rosalind Reynolds
Wilson Whitley
Catalina Shirley
Noah Bergman
Corey Buhay
Kevin Lindlau
Lindsay Levine
Samuel Serra
Angela Limbach
The second discipline, speed, will also feature a set of talented climbers ready to compete up the icy wall on Feb. 28. Unlike the lead events, speed athletes will wrap up their competition in one day, including the final round.
Speed Men
Speed Women
Dominic Gonzalez-Padron
Joanne Dyer
Eric Illick
Alexandra Rudow
Kendra Stritch
Currently ranked No. 2 for the women's speed event is Colorado's Catalina Shirley, 22, who placed second in speed at the Longmont, USA competition on Feb. 24. Also impressive, she also holds a No. 3 ranking for the women's lead category. Fellow American Samuel Serra, 25, is also ranked in the competition. He sits at No. 5 in men's speed after landing third place at Longmont, USA.
In addition to crowning the World Cup winner, athletes who accumulate the highest number of points in their discipline after five rounds of competition will also be recognized as the World Tour victors, as reported by UIAA Ice Climbing. A full schedule of events can be viewed on the UIAA Ice Climbing Website.