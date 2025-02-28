Adventure On SI

17 American Climbers to Compete in UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup

Several U.S. climbers are gearing up for the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup in Edmonton, Canada.

Maria Aldrich

Ice climbing
Ice climbing / Matt Forster - Unsplash

UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup


The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (“UIAA”) was founded in 1932 and, represents 94 member associations and federations in 73 countries, and works on six continents. They aim to promote the growth and protection of mountaineering wordwide by: Preserving their spirit and traditions; Advancing safe and ethical mountain practices; Promoting responsible access, culture and environmental protection, and; Supporting youth participation and the Olympic movement.

The 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup is on track to hit Edmonton, Canada on Feb. 27. The competition will showcase nearly 80 top athletes from 14 countries, all of whom are fighting for the World Cup crown.

The U.S. has the highest number of athlete representation with a total of 17 climbers, each one bringing a unique set of skills to the competition. The World Cup season is now down to the wire as events wrap up on March 1. However, the athletes haven't slowed down in any form — they are holding a steady eye on that upcoming World Cup event.

World Cup Competitors

Twelve U.S. men and women will compete in the lead qualifcation round, which will be held February 28. Following this qualification round, successful athletes will advance to the lead semi-finals in hopes of making it to the final round, which will be held on March 1.

Lead Men

Lead Women

Keenan Griscom

Ryan McCauley

Tyler Kempney

Rosalind Reynolds

Wilson Whitley

Catalina Shirley

Noah Bergman

Corey Buhay

Kevin Lindlau

Lindsay Levine

Samuel Serra

Angela Limbach

The second discipline, speed, will also feature a set of talented climbers ready to compete up the icy wall on Feb. 28. Unlike the lead events, speed athletes will wrap up their competition in one day, including the final round.

Speed Men

Speed Women

Dominic Gonzalez-Padron

Joanne Dyer

Eric Illick

Alexandra Rudow

Kendra Stritch

Currently ranked No. 2 for the women's speed event is Colorado's Catalina Shirley, 22, who placed second in speed at the Longmont, USA competition on Feb. 24. Also impressive, she also holds a No. 3 ranking for the women's lead category. Fellow American Samuel Serra, 25, is also ranked in the competition. He sits at No. 5 in men's speed after landing third place at Longmont, USA.

In addition to crowning the World Cup winner, athletes who accumulate the highest number of points in their discipline after five rounds of competition will also be recognized as the World Tour victors, as reported by UIAA Ice Climbing. A full schedule of events can be viewed on the UIAA Ice Climbing Website. Related Adventure Article

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

