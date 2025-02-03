Adventure On SI

17-Year-Old Musher Wins Warm Lake Stage Race as Part of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge

The two-day race ends with a surprising victor, starting the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge off with a bang.

Chloe England

Musher Caroline Nevills from Middleton, Idaho, and her sled dog team start the first leg of the two-day, 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race at the seventh annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.
Musher Caroline Nevills from Middleton, Idaho, and her sled dog team start the first leg of the two-day, 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race at the seventh annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. / Photo by Melissa Shelby

WARM LAKE, ID -- Prior to the long awaited Idaho Sled Dog Challenge this coming week, the Warm Lake Stage Race took place from January 29-30. The stage race was met with enthusiasm for the new and upcoming teams and mushers, and the athletes did not disappoint.

The 52-mile race ended in a dark-horse finish, when 17-year-old Caroline Nevills mushed her team harder than ever on the last leg of the race, heading up the 10-minute lead that last year's victor, Clayton Perry had on the young musher. Nevills completed her arduous journey two minutes ahead of the Perry, a musher from Power, Mont., and completed both legs of the race with an impressive time of 5:21:00.

musher, sled dog race, Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, Warm Lake Stage Race
Musher Clayton Perry from Power, Mont., and his sled dog team run the second leg of the two-day, 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race at the seventh annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. They earned second place in the race, which they won last year. / Photo by Melissa Shelby
musher, sled dog challenge, Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, Warm Lake Stager Race
Musher Trace Drake from San Angelo, Texas, and his sled dog team run the second leg of the two-day, 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race at the seventh annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. The team earned third place in the race for the second consecutive year. / Photo by Melissa Shelby

The victory came as a welcome surprise, as last year, the musher from Middleton, Idaho was unable to finish the race due to her sled tipping into the deep snowbanks of the edge of the trail, ending in two dislocated ribs. The race was made even more memorable, as Nevills raced against her mother, Liz Nevills, who finished in ninth after sending her daughter out on the final stretch of the trail with the strongest of their 28 canine runners.

musher, dog sled, Idaho Dog Sled Challenge
Musher Caroline Nevills from Middleton, Idaho, and her sled dog team run the second leg of the two-day, 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race at the seventh annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. / Photo by Melissa Shelby

The rest of the stage race ended with Perry coming in second and San Angelo, Texas musher, Trace King Drake sliding in at third. The final standings for the third annual two-day Warm Lake Race are as follows:

Placing

Musher

Hometown

Bib

Time

Avg. Speed

1st

Caroline Nevills

Middleton, ID

#8

5:21:00

10.09 mph

2nd

Clayton Perry

Power, MT

#2

5:23:00

10.03 mph

3rd

Trace King Drake

San Angelo, TX

#6

5:49:00

9.28 mph

4th

Craig Anderson

Enterprise, OR

#5

5:52:00

9.20 mph

5th

Jane Devlin

Bend, OR

#3

6:12:00

8.71 mph

6th

Kelly Barton

Bend, OR

#4

6:15:00

8.64 mph

7th

Redman Glissen

Power, MT

#7

6:41:00

8.08 mph

8th

Melissa Turner

Herald, CA

#9

6:54:00

7.83 mph

9th

Liz Nevills

Middleton, ID

#1

7:48:00

6.92 mph

Being 17 years old, Nevills had the option of racing as a junior, which would have given her the added advantage of starting a half-hour ahead of the other teams. She declined the offer, opting instead to compete as an adult, making her eventual win an even greater success.

Although the victory at the Warm Lake Stage Race is a huge victory for the younger Miss Nevills, she will not be competing in the 100-mile and 200-mile races set to take place this week, and are qualifying races for the highly sought after Iditarod in Alaska. The official races are slated for Monday, Feb. 3, directly after the opening ceremonies at 10 am.

Both the 100-mile and 200-mile races will begin at the Lake Cascade boat ramp on Lake Cascade Parkway and event attendance is free to the public, with parking accommodations along the way at the various checkpoints. For more information on the races and their competitors, visit the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge website.

Published
Chloe England
CHLOE ENGLAND

Home/Latest News