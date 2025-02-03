17-Year-Old Musher Wins Warm Lake Stage Race as Part of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
WARM LAKE, ID -- Prior to the long awaited Idaho Sled Dog Challenge this coming week, the Warm Lake Stage Race took place from January 29-30. The stage race was met with enthusiasm for the new and upcoming teams and mushers, and the athletes did not disappoint.
The 52-mile race ended in a dark-horse finish, when 17-year-old Caroline Nevills mushed her team harder than ever on the last leg of the race, heading up the 10-minute lead that last year's victor, Clayton Perry had on the young musher. Nevills completed her arduous journey two minutes ahead of the Perry, a musher from Power, Mont., and completed both legs of the race with an impressive time of 5:21:00.
The victory came as a welcome surprise, as last year, the musher from Middleton, Idaho was unable to finish the race due to her sled tipping into the deep snowbanks of the edge of the trail, ending in two dislocated ribs. The race was made even more memorable, as Nevills raced against her mother, Liz Nevills, who finished in ninth after sending her daughter out on the final stretch of the trail with the strongest of their 28 canine runners.
The rest of the stage race ended with Perry coming in second and San Angelo, Texas musher, Trace King Drake sliding in at third. The final standings for the third annual two-day Warm Lake Race are as follows:
Placing
Musher
Hometown
Bib
Time
Avg. Speed
1st
Caroline Nevills
Middleton, ID
#8
5:21:00
10.09 mph
2nd
Clayton Perry
Power, MT
#2
5:23:00
10.03 mph
3rd
Trace King Drake
San Angelo, TX
#6
5:49:00
9.28 mph
4th
Craig Anderson
Enterprise, OR
#5
5:52:00
9.20 mph
5th
Jane Devlin
Bend, OR
#3
6:12:00
8.71 mph
6th
Kelly Barton
Bend, OR
#4
6:15:00
8.64 mph
7th
Redman Glissen
Power, MT
#7
6:41:00
8.08 mph
8th
Melissa Turner
Herald, CA
#9
6:54:00
7.83 mph
9th
Liz Nevills
Middleton, ID
#1
7:48:00
6.92 mph
Being 17 years old, Nevills had the option of racing as a junior, which would have given her the added advantage of starting a half-hour ahead of the other teams. She declined the offer, opting instead to compete as an adult, making her eventual win an even greater success.
Although the victory at the Warm Lake Stage Race is a huge victory for the younger Miss Nevills, she will not be competing in the 100-mile and 200-mile races set to take place this week, and are qualifying races for the highly sought after Iditarod in Alaska. The official races are slated for Monday, Feb. 3, directly after the opening ceremonies at 10 am.
Both the 100-mile and 200-mile races will begin at the Lake Cascade boat ramp on Lake Cascade Parkway and event attendance is free to the public, with parking accommodations along the way at the various checkpoints. For more information on the races and their competitors, visit the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge website.