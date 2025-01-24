2 Lost Hikers Rescued at New Hampshire's Green Leaf Trail
On January 21, two hikers had to be rescued after wandering off the Green Leaf Trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains. The hikers, Bart Zienkiewicz, 34, and Louis Scotti, 33, struck out for the nine-mile along the Franconia Ridge Trail in the morning. They lost their bearings after taking an unmarked side path that took them off the main trail.
According to officials, "After hiking across the ridge, the pair made it to Greenleaf Hut, but instead of taking Old Bridle Path, which was their planned route, they started to descend the Greenleaf Trail.”
The hikers, both in their 30s, underestimated the terrain difficulty and weren't prepared for the snowy conditions. When the sun set and temperatures plummeted the pair realized they were lost, felt hypothermic, and contacted emergency services for assistance.
New Hampshire Fish and Game's search and rescue team was dispatched quickly to the scene to search for the hikers, who local volunteers aided. The rescue mission began early evening and involved traversing difficult terrain under less-than-optimal weather conditions. Rescuers reached the hikers by 9:00 pm and provided the pair with warm clothes and hydration before helping them off the trail safely.
The two men didn't have Fish and Game’s $25 Hike Safe card, which relieves them of costs associated with the rescue. Neither hiker sustained serious injury except for slight cold exposure and exhaustion.
Officials stressed the importance of proper preparation when planning a trek into the mountains, especially during the winter. The Green Leaf Trail is known for its natural beauty and attracts hikers to the area year-round. Remote trail areas and sudden weather changes are just a few challenges that await hikers when traveling to the area.
Always carry essential items such as maps, compasses, extra layers, and emergency supplies when planning any hike. The Greenleaf Trail hosts trails that lead to Mount Lafayette.
This incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved with winter hiking. Whether you're an experienced or beginner hiker, respect nature and its unpredictability, and prioritize safety and preparedness anytime you plan a hike. These hikers were fortunate to return home unharmed.