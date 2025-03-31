2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez Dominates Field, Wins Sprint for Ducati
After a few days of rain and little practice on a dry track at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Marc Marquez stunned the field, locking in the gold medal in the sprint race on Saturday. This has been a common occurrence this season, as Marquez continues to show his dominance in 2025 for MotoGP. The Italian had a few issues at the beginning of the race, but held on to take the top spot from his brother.
This marks Marquez’ third successful sprint win in MotoGP 2025 and his 8th time grabbing the pole at COTA - a track record. Ducati Corso teammate, Pecco Bagnaia led the race briefly, as the teammates battled for the lead in Lap 1. Marc’s dominance, however, held throughout the remainder of the race.
At one point in the race, Alex Marquez took the lead from his brother on his Gresini-run GP24 Ducati, but Marc quickly took the helm back. Marc saw a slight blunder in turn 17, when he almost crashed, but held it together and quickly took the lead back from Alex, jumping up from the 3rd spot.
Alex pushed Marc hard for the remainder of the race, but the Ducati 25 held strong for the remainder of the sprint. Marc claimed his fifth win of the 2025 season, adding to his season lead. Alex Marquez locked down the silver medal, and Pecco Bagnaia landed the bronze medal.
Bagnaia was the 5th fastest bike for Ducati in qualifying, yet earned the 3rd spot overall, which is quite a testament to what Ducati Corso has with Pecco. At one point in the race, it appeared Piccolo was running interference for the tight race between Marc and his brother.
Although this is an assumption, this is likely what Pecco was doing - a testament to his ability to be a team player. Beyond providing selfless team support, Pecco has proven he can win races and tours on his own.
In the standings, Marc is 19 points ahead of Alex, while Pecco is 36 points back. There remains a lot of racing left in the season, but, arguably, a Marquez vs. Marquez vs. Bagnaia race to the finish for the MotoGP Championship will unfold - an exciting prospect.