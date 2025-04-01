2025 Americas MotoGP: Rain Delays before Huge Win for Bagnaia at COTA
The 2025 Grand Prix of the Americas at the Circuit of The Americas track in Austin, Texas, took place over the weekend, and for the first time this season, there is a new Grand Prix winner - Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia. The win came despite teammate, Marc Marquez, dominating the practice field, the qualifiers, and the Sprint race on Saturday afternoon.
The drama unfolded from the beginning, as the rain began during the sighting lap, causing Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) to crash. He did manage to get the bike around the track. Just before the 3-minute board signaled, Marc Marquez ran off the track to change bikes, along with several other riders.
The last-minute shift was needed as race conditions looked to dry up. The riders that remained on the track already had bikes outfitted with slick tires, while the scurrying teams rushed to get their backup bikes to the grid.
Marc Marquez Opens Door for Teammate Pecco Bagnaia at COTA
This led to red flags getting thrown. According to Race Director Mike Webb:
"We called for a delay and then quick start procedure due to safety concerns. Given the number of riders, bikes and pit staff on the grid and in the pit lane area, it was impossible to start the Warm Up lap. A new race start was the safest way to respond to the unprecedented circumstances at the start of the Grand Prix. We will analyse the situation together with the teams and revisit the regulations.”
The grid then used a quick start procedure, and the race began. M. Marquez took an early lead and looked to dominate again during this race, seeing a lead of at least 2 seconds at times. Tragedy struck as he clipped the curb too far in turn four, and the bike washed out under him.
The King of COTA was able to remount the bike, but it was too late. There was no way for him to return to the points with the state of his bike. This is Marquez's first mistake this season, and it cost him dearly.
His teammate, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), took the lead and fought off Marc's brother, Alex Marquez, for the remainder of the race to grab the podium.
Francesco Bagnaia wins his first Grand Prix of 2025, with Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) in P2, and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) rounding out the podium.
Sunday's afternoon was quite interesting, shuffling things up in the championship leaderboards. The new Championship leader is Alex Marquez, who edged out his brother Marc in the overall standings by one point.
Here are the official top 5 standing in the MotoGP World Championship standings: