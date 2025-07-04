2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Series Kicks Off in La Thuile, Italy
The 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Series flies out of the gate tomorrow, taking riders to elite high-altitude racing on the trails of La Thuile, Italy. The World Series, comprising several World Cup events, is the pivotal series of the year.
The course at La Thuile, Italy, is renowned for being a prime location for both enduro and downhill MTB. La Thuile sets the tone for another epic season of the Mountain Bike World Cup.
The 2025 World Cup at La Thuile, Italy, brings together the best athletes from cross-country (XCO/XCC) and downhill (DHI) mountain biking disciplines from around the globe. The pressure is on from Day 1, and with UCI points and national pride on the line.
Last season's champions like Tom Pidcock, Valentina Höll, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and Loïc Bruni need to keep their heads on a swivel, as everyone will be gunning for the top spot. The field is thick with veterans, rising stars, and a fresh batch of hungry rookies all aiming to leave their mark.
2025 becomes the proving ground for the next generation of MTB, setting their sights on the run-up to the. Who will have an epic start, and who will fall short?
La Thuile will challenge riders right out of the gate, and it will not be an easy course to tackle. The trails may be pretty, but the descents will be fast, and the upper part of the track is steep and requires trust in your bike and your abilities. It is also a course that doesn't favor one type of rider over another, as it will test cross-country racers and downhill surgeons alike.
Tomorrow marks the official start of the event, with the Short Track (XCC) events setting the stage for an amazing weekend. The full XCO and DHI races will take place over the next few days and into Saturday.
The 2025 World Cup spans the planet, and takes riders on a tour of iconic venues from Andorra to Canada, Austria to the U.S.. The venues showcase the global reach of the sports fanbase. The next stop on the tour is Leogang.
If you're a fan of adrenaline-fueled runs, speed, and skill, then this event should be on your list!
For fans of speed, skill, and raw adrenaline, this is a can’t-miss event. Gear up and get ready, because the UCI World Cup MTB returns tomorrow!