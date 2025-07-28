2025 World Games to Feature Canoe Marathon Discipline in Chengdu
This year, The World Games will take place on Aug. 7, this time in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. The World Games have been active since 1981, when the U.S. hosted the first event, each year bringing more action and thrill. As stated on the official website, this is a "multi-sport event for sports and disciplines that are not in the program of the Olympic Games."
"Chengdu will make every effort to make the Games in 2025 an exceptional and unforgettable sporting event. Let's gather in Chengdu and cheer for the world," said Yang Shen Wei, Head of the Chengdu delegation, per the event website. "Chengdu is ready to welcome friends from all over the world. We will deliver a wonderful Games featuring international standards, Chinese style, and Chengdu characteristics, to jointly write a new chapter in the history of The World Games."
Thousands of athletes from over 100 countries will be competing in Chengdu this year, each one hoping to bring home a medal. While the Olympics continue to add new sports to the schedule, some events remain unique to The World Games, including the Canoe Marathon.
Canoe Marathon Attains Another Year at The World Games
It wasn't until the 2022 competition in Birmingham, Alabama, that the Canoe Marathon event made its official debut at The World Games. 2025 will be the first year that three canoe disciplines are featured — Canoe Marathon, Dragon Boat, and Canoe Polo.
The Marathon event requires athletes to paddle either the short distance of 3.4 kilometers with three portages or the long distance of 21 kilometers with eight portages. According to the 2025 Canoe Marathon Information Bulletin, there are 40 athletes ready to compete in this category.
Last year in Birmingham, the following athletes took home gold:
Marathon K1 Long Distance Men: Andy Birkett of South Africa
Marathon K1 Long Distance Women: Vanda Kiszli of Hungary
Marathon K1 Short Distance Men: Mads Brandt Pedersen of Denmark
Marathon K1 Short Distance Women: Vanda Kiszli of Hungary
Turning up the heat in Chengdu will once again be Kiszli, who undoubtedly has built up a strong taste for victory. Alongside Kiszli in defending a title will be Petersen, an athlete described as being "almost untouchable" by the International Canoe Federation (ICF). Events will be nothing short of exhilarating once athletes enter the water.