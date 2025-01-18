21-Year-Old Woman Youngest Individual to Ski Solo and Unassisted to South Pole
Late on Monday night, in the bright sunlit tundra of the South Pole, another record is broken as 21-year-old Norwegian Karen Kyllesø stepped past the line of national flags and stood next to the red and white striped pole representing the southernmost point on Planet Earth.
After just under 54 days of trekking 702 miles through no man's land, Kyllesø became the youngest person ever to reach the South Pole on Skis, solo and without assistance.
Born on May 9, 2003, Kyllesø has made it a goal of hers to reach the South Pole ever since she became the youngest girl to cross Greenland on skis in 2018, being 15 at the time.
Her mentor, Lars Ebbesen told AFP, "She had barely even arrived (in Greenland) before she asked me: 'Do you think I can also go to the South Pole?'"
This feat is guaranteed to go down in history, as Kyllesø surpassed the previous record of youngest person to ski to the South Pole, solo and unassissted by a 5 year age gap. At 26, Pierre Hedan of France first broke the record in 2024, according to Guinness World Records.
Kyllesø posted her well-deserved triumphant smile on Instagram along with a sneak peak of her journey and a photo next to the ceremonial South Pole marker.
Her record breaking journey is made doubly impressive as the skier is just 5 feet tall and sports a weight of 106 pounds. Skiing her way through the rough terrain of the continent would be hard enough without the added weight of a 200 pound sled. Yet she managed to press forward all the way to the end of the line, solo and unassisted.
"Gaining weight has been one of the hardest parts," Kyllesø confided in adventure company Shackleton in a pre-expedition interview. "Since I'm smaller than the average male doing this, I need extra weight and strength to pull the same load."
Ultimately, Kyllesø built her body weight up by 10% in order to be as ready as she could be before the expedition.
Upon the completion of her odyssey, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store praised the 21-year-old adventurer, saying that she was "following in the trails of Norwegian polar heroes."
To tie the whole thing together, Kyllesø reached the geographic South Pole on January 14, exactly 114 years after "Norwegian polar hero," Roald Amundsen became the first person to hoist the Norwegian flag on the bottom of the world in 1911.