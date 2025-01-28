4 Simple Activities to Get Your Daily Dose of Vitamin D in the Winter Months
If you aren't into activites like skiing, snowboarding, mountain climbing and the likes, sometimes mid winter can be tedious and boring. New years resolutions of getting outside more, quickly go out the window due to the sub-zero temps. However, your goals of getting outside for at least 10 minutes per day can be achieved with simple activities that will still get your blood flowing while keeping the cabin fever at bay.
Nature Walks
Although walks in cold weather doesn't always seem like the most appealing activity, it is one that will bring you a sense of acheivement. Nature walks are a simple activity that will break up the monotony of your day and wherever you go will be a new experience.
Strolling around your neighborhood or in a nearby park is a simple activity that will keep your blood pumping and a few minutes of cold will be made up for when you can come home to a nice warm cup of your preferred beverage and a blanket.
If you want to get deeper into nature, snowshoeing or cross country skiing are great hobbies to pick up as well and require minimal equipment.
Birdwatching
Watching birds is a highly underrated activity. This simple activity will help you learn more about birds, gets you to pay attention to the details of nature, and is something that can be done from your front porch.
It requires little preparation and effort. Just grab a pair of binoculars and watch and wait patiently. If you really want to get into it, do a little research on what kind of birds live in your area during the winter and create a checklist of which feathered friends to look out for. You can even bring your binoculars with you on a nature walk and keep watch for fowl as you go.
There are also so many options for bird feed and feeders, that it is easy enough to put a few around your yard to bring the birds to you.
Photography
Winter is a wonderful time to get into photography because the snow creates so much beautiful scenery.
If you don't have a camera just lying around, that isn't a problem either. There are so many tutorials on how to take better photos that all this activity requires of you is a quick ten minutes on the internet, your phone, and an eye open to new points of view.
You don't need to be doing anything extreme to get good photos, either. Just strolling around the neighborhood, or a park, or down Main Street with the purpose of taking some pictures can open your eyes to so many unique and beautiful compositions.
Porch Sitting
If all else fails and you end up not having any time to do any of the above activities, just a good old cup of tea on the porch watching the sunset can do wonders for your soul. Grab a sketchbook, a novel, the current project you are working on, or just sit in peaceful silence.
Whatever you do, don't forget a blanket and remember that even 5 minutes outside will give you a sense of accomplishment for the day.
All of these activities are quick, easy ways to get out the door and into nature for a short time, and can even be done while listening to your favorite music, book, or podcast. The cold can be a bit intimidating, but the right clothing can make a world of difference, so make sure you wear what works best for you and keeps you the most cozy.
If circulation is not your friend, a quick trip to the gas station or grocery store can provide you with hand and foot warmers to help keep the blood flowing, and makes being outdoors in cold temperatures a little more enjoyable.