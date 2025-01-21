4 Winter Sports You've Probably Never Heard of but Definitley Should Take Note
Skijoring
Put simply, skijoring is the sport of being pulled behind an animal or vehicle around a racecourse on skis. Although the sport originated in Persia, skijoring made its way to the United States and is now mostly prevalent in western towns in states such as Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Colorado.
A combination of rodeo and skiing makes this sport an exciting one to both participate in and to spectate. The courses usually consist of banks, turns, jumps, and the added task of collecting hanging rings as teams fly past at top speed. The objective, of course, is to finish the 700-900 foot course as fast as you can. It can get intense, but it is very entertaining to watch as horse, rider, and skier work together to get the job done.
Snow Kayaking
There's no need for kayakers to store their boats for the winter when they can be used to cut through fresh snow. Snow kayaking, or snow boating, first became popular in the early 2000s in Austria, and is a sport that truly tests the rider's ability to control the direction of their kayaks at a high speeds.
If it looks a little dangerous and chaotic, that's because it is. Sliding down the mountain at full speed with the only tool to control your direction being your paddles, is not for the faint of heart, and helmets are required. But there is little doubt that this sport is one to prepare kayaking enthusiasts for the next season of white water kayaking.
Ski Ballet
Ski Ballet is considered a sub-sport of traditional skiing and was first introduced at the Winter Olympics Games in the late 80s and early 90s.
A mix of skiing, ballet, figure skating, and acrobatics, ski ballet leaves a memorable impression on anyone who watches. Although, the sport lost its momentum after its second appearance at the Winter Olympics in 1992, MGG released a video in 2023 as part of their "Ballet's Back" clothing line campaign to bring back the nostalgia and former glory of the niche disciplinary sport.
The acrobatic pastime was also featured in one of Warren Miller's films to showcase what ski ballet is all about.
Shovel Racing
Shovel racing sounds as strange as it looks. The competition that consists of participants sitting in the seat of snow shovels and flying down a hill at speeds nearing 70 mph was first introduced in Mexico in the 1970s. The event is attractive to spectators becuase of the funny way racers will fly down the steep hills and then end up crashing at the bottom.
Due to liability issues, many resorts banned the shovel races after a notable incident in 1997 at the Winter X Games. However, by popular demand, shovel racing resumed in 2010 after there was a ban on modifying sleds. Although it is a perfect sport for adreniline junkies who don't mind the possibility of their teeth getting knocked out, it isn't for everyone. But, it is really fun to watch.