5.5 Earthquake Rocks the North Side of Mt. Everest - Shakes Climbers
Today, a 5.5 earthquake rocked the north side of Mount Everest. Climbers reported noticeable shaking, but the quake did not harm anyone, and teams continued their rotations on the mountain. I just asked Adrian Ballinger of Alpenglow Expeditions if he felt the earthquake and if it affected his team.
He responded, “Sure did. Some of our members felt a little shake, but no damage, and all is good here. We are making our North Col (7,000m/ 22,966 feet) rotations now, and Sherpa carries are moving to 7,700m (25,262 feet) and 8,300m (27,231 feet). Going great!”
Ballinger reported that high winds are causing havoc on the upper mountain, but his team continues to progress. No avalanches were reported on the Northeast Ridge of Everest, and the south side route was unaffected.
The North Ridge Route (Tibetan Route) starts on Everest's Tibetan (North) side. Base Camp sits at approximately 16,900 feet. Climbers ascend through the Rongbuk Glacier and battle high altitudes for a dangerously long period on the North Ridge and the challenging Second Step.
Adrian Ballinger, an elite mountaineer, skier, and certified mountain guide, enjoys the challenges of big mountains. For over 25 years, he has professionally guided teams to the world’s highest and most iconic mountains, including Mount Everest (29,029).
He founded Alpenglow Expeditions in 2004 and leads international expeditions to the world's most iconic destinations. Alpenglow Expeditions' mountaineering, skiing, and trekking expeditions are led by highly certified (IFMGA) guides.
On Alpenglow Expeditions’ current climb on Everest’s north side, the team utilized Hypoxico tents to accelerate the acclimatization process. Alpenglow’s rapid ascent climbing method, a unique and innovative program designed for safer and faster climbing, employs a scientific program on 6,000m, 7,000m, and 8,000m peaks. Aplenglow has perfected the technique of pre-acclimatization.
Hypoxico tents gradually mimic higher altitudes by reducing oxygen levels while the climber sleeps. The process results in acclimatization to altitudes of 17,000 to 19,000 feet in four to eight weeks. As a result, teams spend 30 to 50% less time away from home and arrive at base camp well-rested, energized, and prepared.
Such a method reduces time at high altitudes, thereby reducing risk. Alpenglow’s expeditions to the world’s highest peaks typically take 30-35 days, as opposed to the traditional 50 to 60-day horizon.
Adrian Ballinger has led over 150 international climbing expeditions and has made 17 successful summits of 8,000-meter peaks, including nine on Mt. Everest, four on Manaslu, three on Cho Oyu, and K2 and Lhotse. In 2011, he became the first person to summit three 8,000m peaks in just three weeks, reaching the summit of Everest twice and Lhotse once.
He is the only American to have made three successful ski descents of 8,000m peaks, including the first ski descent of Manaslu from its summit. He is the fourth American to have summited Mount Everest and K2 without supplemental oxygen.