5 Epic Diving Spots in the Caribbean Every Adventurer Should Visit Before They Die
The Caribbean is an island paradise for divers, hosting crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, and underwater landscapes that leave you breathless. There are many dive sites around the Caribbean islands, but these are the top 5 dive sites you should put on your bucket list.
1. The Great Blue Hole – Belize
Coordinates:17°18′55″N 87°32′4″W
The Great Blue Hole in Belize, located 70 km from the mainland and Belize City, is one of the world's most famous dive sites. It's the largest sea hole in the world! The Hole is a colossal underwater sinkhole measuring over 1,000 feet wide and 400 feet deep located in the Lighthouse Reef Atoll. Diving the Hole is quite a surreal experience. This UNESCO World Heritage site is a mecca for advanced divers worldwide.
Once you pass depths of 130 feet in crystal clear waters, you will experience dramatic walls, limestone formations, stalactites, and hammerhead sharks. The site offers snorkeling tours, but to truly embrace the magnitude of the sinkhole, you have to plunge into the depths.
Due to its complexity and depths, the Great Blue Hole is best suited for the advanced diver, and only divers who have completed at least 24 hours of diving are allowed to dive the Great Blue Hole.
2. Bonaire National Marine Park – Bonaire
Coordinates: 12.1717°N 68.2937°W
The Bonaire National Marine Park is one of the oldest marine parks in the world. The location is known for its extensive biodiversity and pristine coral reefs. Known as a diver's paradise, the BNMP surrounds the island of Bonaire and hosts over 85 marked dive locations. Some dive features available at the park are shipwrecks, walls, and reefs.
Dive sites like 1000 Steps and Salt Pier offer some of the best diving in the area. 1000 Steps is a limestone ledge featuring sea turtles and dramatic coral formations. Salt Pier is a photogenic site featuring underwater pylons covered in soft corals and sponges. Divers encounter many fish species in the area, including schools of parrotfish, angelfish, and eagle rays. The BNMP has over 57 species of soft and stony coral and over 350 recorded species of fish.
Bonaire also hosts night dives, where you get the best chances to spot octopuses and every fisherman's nightmare: tarpon. The area has calm currents and accessible shore dives, making it the perfect spot for divers of all skill levels.
3. RMS Rhone Wreck – British Virgin Islands
Coordinates: 18° 22′ 7″ N · 64° 32′ 8″ W
The RMS Rhone is one of the Caribbean's most famous shipwrecks. The 310-foot British Mail Ship sank during a hurricane in 1867 off the coast of Salt Island. Diving depths in the wreck range from 30 feet to 80 feet, making this site perfect for novice and experienced divers.
After years of remaining submerged, the wreck's become home to several vivid corals, sponges, and marine life. You can see sea turtles, moray eels, barracuda, and more at this shipwreck. Photographers are fond of this site due to the dramatic light and shadow effects the wreck casts.
The RMS Rhone is located in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), which hosts some of the best shipwrecks in the Caribbean. This ship is the best of them all and is easily accessible to novice and advanced divers.
4. The Bloody Bay Wall – Cayman Islands
Coordinates: 19°40'31.742" N -80°5'52.076" E
The Bloody Bay Wall in Little Cayman is a dive with a unique feature: a dramatic vertical drop that plunges into the deep thousands of feet. The visibility at the Wall usually exceeds 100 feet, and the site gives advanced divers the chance to explore coral-covered walls full of marine life. Divers here can see everything from eagle rays to reef sharks.
The dive depth at the Bloody Bay Wall ranges from 12 feet to over 6,000 feet deep!
Although the currents are manageable, diving at the Bloody Bay Wall requires experience to navigate the terrain and waters safely. Experienced divers, if you want a challenging dive, then the Bloody Bay Wall has what you're looking for.
5. SS Stavronikita Wreck – Barbados
Coordinates: 13°8'28.514" N -59°38'53.552" E
The SS Stavronikita is a must for every diving enthusiast. The 365-foot Greek Freighter rests upright on the ocean floor at a depth of 120 feet. This artificial reef is covered with sponges and coral that serve as a home for marine life, including moray eels, barracudas, and grouper.
Although all levels of diver can experience the wreck, advanced divers have the opportunity to enter the ship and explore its dark cargo holds and narrow passageways.
The ship was deliberately sunk in 1978 to serve as an artificial reef after the ship caught fire and was abandoned. Being one of the largest shipwreck sites in the Caribbean, the views are stunning, and the perfect place to get epic photos and experience adventure at an entirely new level.
The Caribbean's diving spots are nothing short of spectacular, offering something for every level of diver. If you're into geological marvels, marine life, vast sea walls, and historic shipwrecks, these destinations will satiate any dive addict. Pack up your gear and get your ticket to dive into paradise.