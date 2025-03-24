5 NFL Athletes Who also Participate in Extreme Adventure Sports
NFL athletes are some of the most gifted athletes in the world. They're known for incredible toughness, strength, and agility that often defies logic. These athletes run at peak performance - finely tuned and machine-like, seemingly beyond human.
While achieving NFL glory is amazing, some NFL athletes seek more adrenaline through extreme sports. Whether it's skydiving, surfing, snowboarding, or motorsports, these five players add excitement to their professional football careers.
1. Patrick Mahomes – Deep-Sea Fishing and Golfing
Patrick Mahomes shines in the NFL. In addition to his stellar play, Mahomes loves deep-sea fishing - an intense and demanding sport that requires skill, patience, and endurance. Fishing might not compare to throwing the winning Superbowl pass, but spending hours fighting a massive fish from the depths of the ocean runs a close second to Mahomes. Beyond deep-sea angling, Mahomes also plays golf, and regularly participates in celebrity tournaments and high-stakes matches.
2. Rob Gronkowski – Motorcross and Skydiving
Rob Gronkowski, former NFL tight end and four-time Super Bowl Champion, is well known for his big personality and fearless personal drive. He also tends to live life on the crazy side. These are the traits that drive Gronk to extreme sports. Gronk had the pleasure of skydiving with members of the Air Force Academy on live television.
Gronkowski loves skydiving. On numerous occasions, he discussed how his love of everything football pushed him to skydiving and allowed him to take in the moment. Taking a step out of an airplane thousands of feet above the earth isn't for the faint of heart, but Gronk does it with ease.
Beyond skydiving, Gronk also enjoys motocross - a sport that requires split-second decisions, advanced coordination, and quick reflexes. After catching touchdown passes in Super Bowls, the thrill of motocross comes easily for Gronk.
3. J.J. Watt – Rock Climbing and Snowboarding
J.J. Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, built a Hall of Fame career off explosive quickness, speed, and immeasurable strength. Watt also works well on the fly, commonly changing his assignments during big-time games.
These traits all transfer well to his off-season hobbies, including rock climbing and snowboarding. In rock climbing, Watt faces challenges at every step as the sport requires incredible upper body strength, endurance, and mental focus. These same qualities made J.J. Watt a force of nature in the NFL.
Watt also loves loves snowboarding. He doesn't shy away from speed and hitting jumps with the same fearlessness he displayed hunting down quarterbacks during his NFL career. Although Watt retired from the NFL, he continues to participate in extreme sports to stay fit and active.
4. Russell Wilson – Surfing and Scuba Diving
Russell Wilson doesn't just drop passes on a dime in the NFL; he loves dropping in on big waves and big reefs. Wilson loves surfing and scuba diving. Wilson is an avid surfer, often hitting the in the offseason. His skill on the field directly translates to the surf, as surfing requires agility, balance, and quickness.
His love of water doesn't stop at the surf, as Wilson also loves to dip below the surface and travel into the depths of the ocean while scuba diving. Diving also brings the QB some peace, something hard to find in sold-out stadiums.
5. Odell Beckham Jr. – Parkour and Skateboarding
Odell Beckham Jr. is the king of the one-handed catch, and one of the most dynamic receivers to ever play in the NFL. His athleticism will go down in the annuals of the Hall of Fame in Canton, forever cementing his legacy. Beckham Jr. translates his skills to multiple sports beyond football, including parkour and skateboarding.
Navigating the urban jungle isn't Beckham Jr.'s only extracurricular activity. He also loves skateboarding, a sport that requires quick reflexes, and the agility and balance of a cat. This is the perfect adventure sport for Beckham, who has a habit for pulling off catches and feats of acrobatics few others could achieve.
For these players, their competitive spirit doesn't rest. With all the stresses and rigid training that comes with being in the NFL, it's nice to see some players spreading their wings and thriving in other sports, especially in the adventure world.