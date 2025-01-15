5 Romantic New England Towns for Your Valentine's Day Getaway
New England is a charming, romantic region that gets most of its tourist travel in the summer as beachgoers flock to its rocky coastline and picturesque villages. Further inland, the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont offer ample hiking opportunities and beautiful scenery, especially in the autumn months as trees erupt into color.
But winter is one of the best times to visit New England to beat the crowds and take in the beautiful snow-covered scenery.
For this Valentine's Day, consider one of these charming New England towns for a romantic getaway.
1. Kennebunkport, ME
Kennebunkport is nestled into the rocky coastline of southern Maine and is a charming coastal town with a rich and vibrant history. The town's annual Paint the Town Red celebration is a month-long profession of love, with heart-shaped decorations and red and white lights strung up around town.
Stay in one of the many historic bed and breakfasts the town has to offer to soak up all that New England charm. For a nice dinner, enjoy a unique experience at The Lost Fire, a Patagonian grill with a delightful atmosphere.
2. Stowe, VT
For those seeking a romantic mountain getaway, Stowe, VT, is perfect. This charming mountain town boasts world-famous skiing and a plethora of adorable shops and restaraunts.
Beer lovers will rejoice at the abundance of breweries that Stowe has to offer. Sample different drafts around town, with a must-stop-spot being The Alchemist, which is famous for the Heady Topper, a double IPA.
For an all-inclusive stay, consider The Lodge at Spruce Peak, Stowe's only ski-in, ski-out luxury resort. Amenities include four on-property dining establishments, an award-winning spa, and even outdoor ice skating!
3. Boston, MA
City-lovers adore Boston, and for good reason. This walkable, environmentally-friendly city is picturesque on even the grayest winter day, and boasts so many restaurants you'll likely need a second stomach.
Boston's famous Wine and Food Festival runs on winter weekends through the end of March, making it the perfect stop on your Valentine's Day getaway. Be sure to get your tickets to this coveted event in advance!
4. Lincoln, NH
Another picturesque mountain town, Lincoln is perfect for adventurous couples and romantic getaways. Try snowshoeing or snowmobiling in the White Mountains, or take the Cog Railway up the scenic Mt. Washington.
For skiers, Loon Mountain Resort is perfect, offering 3 peaks and over 70 groomed trails.
Hardcore winter hikers can tackle one of New Hampshire's 48 mountains that stand above 4,000 feet. Be sure to check local regulations regarding snowshoes, and be prepared for safe winter backcountry travel.
Lincoln is the perfect winter getaway for outdoor lovers (or lovers who enjoy the outdoors!).
5. Newport, RI
Newport offers plenty in the way of both casual and upscale dining, with stunning waterfront views and a score of breathtaking mansions to visit. If you've ever dreamed of being a Bridgerton couple, this is the place for you!
Try dining at the Vanderbilt mansion, which boasts a rooftop bar and excellent food, or even staying at staying in a mansion at the exquisite Cliffside Inn.
Newport is a beautiful New England town that's perfect for a Valentine's Day getaway filled with romance and gorgeous, refined architecture.