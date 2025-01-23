6 Celebrities Who Took a Leap of Faith and Went Skydiving
In 2023, the United States Parachute Association (USPA) announced in their annual report that the United States skydiving community made roughly 3.65 million jumps through the course of the year, marking it as the second-highest annual jump volume to date.
If you're looking to join the 3.65 million people in taking a leap of faith, 2025 is your year.
To boost your confidence and offer inspiration, here are six celebrities who have gone skydiving, some of whom have even obtained their own license.
1. Orlando Bloom
'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy star, Orlando Bloom, is no stranger to adventure. According to Mark Kennedy from The Associated Press, Bloom not only picked up skydiving, but he has also explored the ocean and scaled cliffs.
For his hit series, 'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge,' the star was determined to test his mind and physical body by embarking on shocking adventures.
To take this to the next level, Bloom put on a wingsuit and plunged from a plane after two weeks of training. Per USPA recommendations, wingsuit "students" should have at least 200 previous jumps under their belt.
"While I was at moments scared for my life during the show, having come out the other end of it I feel way more capable," Bloom told AP.
2. Will Smith
Famed actor, Will Smith, made his tandem skydiving debut several years ago. In his YouTube video, he describes jumping as "the most blissful experience of your life."
Smith, who appeared to be anxious prior to his jump, was seen smiling when he reached the ground, hugging his family and friends.
3. Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is known for his roles in action and adventure films — he certainly takes his roles seriously and incorporates them into his personal life.
The star often performs his own stunts, such a those in 'Mission: Impossible,' and has now clocked in hundreds of skydives.
In the 2023 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' film, Cruise is seen riding a motorcycle off a cliff, transitioning into a BASE jump. The jaw-dropping stunt was completed by Cruise himself, adding to the movie's nail-biting scenes.
Cruise, a licensed skydiver, even convinced James Corden to join him on a wild adventure at Skydive Perris.
4. Harrison Ford
Best known for his roles in 'Blade Runner, 'Indiana Jones', and 'Star Wars,' Harrison Ford has embraced adventure throughout his career, seemingly getting more adventurous as time goes by.
A few years ago, Ford went skydiving for the first time. While Ford is a licensed pilot, the thought of jumping out of an aircraft was not on his to-do list. Despite this, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he states that it was fun and enjoyable.
"I want to take the training and then be able to do it [skydive] myself," he told her.
5. Channing Tatum
While on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls,' Channing Tatum made a solo jump from a plane several thousand feet in the air. In addition to their skydive in Norway, the pair explored roaring rapids and towering cliffs.
He [Channing Tatum] loves adventure and I just put him through it - no hand-holding this time," Grylls told Men's Journal before the season aired. "He was amazing; true credit to Channing for taking it all in stride. We had a great journey together on this one."
6. David Blaine
Magician, David Blaine, brought his magical touch to the sky in 2020 when filming 'Ascension,' featuring his high-altitude balloon stunt.
In 2002, Blaine earned his skydiving license at Skydive Perris in preparation for his 'Vertigo' stunt that involved a 100-foot jump into cardboard boxes.