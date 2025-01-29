6 Common Trees Every Northeastern Wilderness Survivalist Should Know
One of the most important, yet challenging, skills to nail down as a wilderness survivalist is tree identification. Beyond identification, learning how to use the trees to your advantage is another beast to face.
With over 73,000 tree species existing in the world, it can be overwhelming to take the plunge into tree identification.
In North America, there are approximately 11,000 tree species. In the United States, there are roughly 881 native species. By focusing on one geographical area and breaking down the numbers, the identification task becomes much more manageable.
Focusing on the northeastern states, let's break it down even more and examine some of the most common trees you are bound to run into in the wilderness.
Sugar Maple (Acer saccharum)
This species can be identified by its distinctive leaves which are pointed and have five lobes, with each leaf reaching an average of three to six inches long. When mature, sugar maples can reach 80-100 feet tall.
While this species is widely used for maple syrup, it can also be used in a survival setting, particularly when it comes to shelter. Due to their large leaves, they can offer excellent protection from the environment. Additionally, young maple leaves can be boiled down and consumed — mature leaves are known to give off a bitter taste.
White Pine (Pinus strobus)
If you're going to master any species, it should be the white pine.
This species can be easily identified by their blue-green needles that grow in bundles (fascicles) of five needles. On average, each needle grows to three to five inches long with relatively large cones growing to four to eight inches.
The needles are the primary distinction between other pines, including the red pine with two needles per fascicle and pitch pine with three needles per fascicle.
In a wilderness setting, white pine will be a great asset. Not only is it readily available, but it has a multitude of uses.
The fatwood section of pine contains a highly flammable resin, serving as a powerful tool when a fire is needed. Additionally, pine is a reliable source of vitamin C and A. A delicious way to reap the benefits is by making pine needle tea, which can also help boost your immune system.
White Willow (Salix alba)
For years, white willows have been referred to as 'Nature's Aspirin,' due to the salicin found in willow bark. When consumed, the salicin acts as a painkiller, making it a great choice of tree for those who struggle with headaches and inflammation.
To identify, look for elongated leaves reaching roughly two to four inches long. Each leaf will have serrated edges with a silver-like underside. A mature white willow can grow to a height of 75 to 100 feet tall and are known as water indicator trees — where a white willow is found, a water source is likely to be nearby.
White Birch (Betula papyrifera)
This species, also known as paper birch, resembles a white paper-like bark. White birch was often used by Indigenous peoples who utilized the tree for transportation (building canoes), shelter (wigwam construction) and medicinal use.
While we no longer use the bark for these purposes in everyday life, this species still has a lot to offer survivalists. The thin bark is a fine source of tinder for fire-starting, even when wet. The bark can also be used to create containers, and when in a pinch, you can follow the lead of Indigenous peoples and take time to build a canoe.
White birch is commonly identified by its famous peeling bark, which is widely seen each season. If needed, this species can also be identified by its oval-shaped leaves with toothed edges.
American Basswood (Tilia americana)
American basswood is a large deciduous tree with heart-shaped and toothed leaves that grow to three to six inches in length. This is a widespread species that prefers to grow in moist soil.
Well-loved by woodcarvers, basswood is an incredibly soft and light species. Moreover, basswood inner bark can be used to create cordage (rope) which is helpful when securing shelter. The inner bark is edible, so be sure to save some to taste as you work on your shelter.
White Oak (Quercus alba)
As with any oak, white oak trees produce acorns which can be consumed after removing the tannic acid, a bitter-tasting compound that serves to protect the acorns from the environment and wildlife. While consuming tannic acid isn't ideal, it does have antibacterial properties.
White oak leaves reach five to nine inches long and have six to ten rounded lobes. The underside of each leaf will have white appearance while the top is typically a shiny green.
Final Notes
Tree identification takes practice and patience. Start small and master one tree at a time.
If you aren't certain about a tree species, avoid consuming it or using it for medicinal purposes.