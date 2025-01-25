6 Delicious Freeze-Dried Dinners to Bring On Your Next Exciting Adventure
At the end of a long day of hiking, climbing, biking, or general adventuring, there's nothing better than a delicious meal. Then again, there's nothing arguably worse than doing dishes.
These scrumptious freeze-dried meals are convenient and mess-free, making for a filling meal after a long day. They're also filled with calories and nutrients to fuel your adventuring.
These dinners been tried and tested by many an outdoor enthusiast, so you know they're reliable!
1. Mountainhouse Chili Mac With Beef
Mountainhouse is a dependable brand for freeze-dried products, making everything from backpacking meals to survival buckets. Their chili mac with beef is one of their best-selling and best-tasting products.
Each pouch contains 460 calories, with 21 grams of protein, 64 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of fat. This is a flavor-packed option for your next backcountry dinner!
2. Backpacker's Pantry Pad Thai
For a vegan and gluten-free option, look no further than Backpacker's Pantry pad thai!
Each pouch boasts 730 calories, 23 grams of protein, 105 grams of carbohydrates (including 11 grams of fiber), 31 grams of fat, and a whole lot of flavor.
This meal also comes with a little bag of peanuts to sprinkle on top when everything has been re-hydrated, adding a delightful salty crunch. As all backpackers know--crunch is a delicacy!
3. Peak Refuel Sweet Pork and Rice
Peak Refuel is one of the most calorie- and protein-dense options, with a variety of meals that everyone will enjoy.
Their sweet pork and rice is one of their most popular products, with 800 calories, 40 grams of protein, 125 grams of carbohydrates, and 17 grams of fat. This is a flavorful, filling choice after a long day of adventuring!
4. Packit Gourmet Dab's Smash Burger with Secret Sauce
Who doesn't love a delicious, juicy burger after a long day?
While this dehydrated smash burger isn't quite the same as a McDonald's patty, it's pretty darn good. Consider wrapping it up in a tortilla and adding some condiments (like ketchup or mustard packets) to really bring home the burger vibes.
Each pouch has 560 calories, 37 grams of protein, 22 grams of carbohydrates, and 38 grams of fat.
5. Good to Go Thai Curry
Good to Go is a little on the pricey side, but for good reason. Their founder is none other than Jennifer Scism, Michelin-star chef.
You can taste that in every bite of this veggie- and flavor-packed yellow thai curry.
One pouch has 760 calories, 20 grams of protein, 112 grams of carbohydrates (including 14 grams of fiber) and 28 grams of fat. It's also gluten free and peanut/tree-nut free.
6. Packit Gourmet Dottie's Chicken and Dumplings
Nothing says 'comfort food' quite like chicken and dumplings, and this delicious freeze-dried version is perfect after a long day of adventuring.
With no added sugar and all-natural ingredients, this protein-rich pouch is delicious and nutritious.
Each pouch contains only 390 calories, but makes up for that deficit with 48 grams of protein, 36 grams of carbohydrates, and 6 grams of fat.
Final Thoughts
There are virtually endless possibilities for your next freeze-dried meal--go vegan, gluten-free, or even mostly-carnivore! Be sure to choose a product that fits your dietary needs and is also delicious.
Any of the ones on this list are tried, tested, and tasty, though there are hundreds more out there. So kick back, relax, and don't worry about dishes on your next outdoor adventure!