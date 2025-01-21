6 Websites to Find Your Next Seasonal Job In the Adventure Industry
After a tough school year, fulfilling graduation, or decision to switch career paths, it can be hard to figure out what's next. The job market these days is competitive at best, disheartening at worst, and it feels like it can take hundreds of applications just to get an interview.
The outdoor industry is not immune to the difficulties other fields face, but these helpful job boards can help you find amazing seasonal gigs. Some even provide food and housing, making them perfect for seasonal pros and recent graduates.
1. Coolworks
Coolworks is one of the hallmark seasonal job sites, with hundreds (if not thousands) of job postings at any given time.
You can filter your search by season, state, national park, location, occupation--the list goes on and on.
Coolworks is one of the largest outdoor job sites, so your odds of finding the right fit is extremely high. They post jobs in all 50 states, plus some opportunities abroad!
2. Backdoorjobs
Backdoorjobs may not be the prettiest website, but it has a veritable wealth of job opportunities for outdoor lovers.
Many of their listings are education- or wilderness therapy-based. There's also sections for sustainable living/farming jobs, outdoor internships, and summer camp positions.
3. MountainJobs
MountainJobs is a site for any and all jobs in mountain towns, not just outdoorsy ones. Some of their current job postings include pharmacy technicians, retail positions, and ski instructors.
MountainJobs has a mix of seasonal and permanent positions, and is open to anyone ready to move to the mountains. It's a great site for those with established careers as well as recent graduates ready to break into their field.
4. SummerJobs
SummerJobs is perfect for college students or education professionals with a summer off and a need to travel. They post listings from all over the world, including the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Italy (just to name a few!)
Popular jobs on this site include camp counselor, lifeguard, hospitality professional, and nanny/babysitter. If you're looking to spread your wings this summer, then this site is for you!
5. Occupation Wild
Occupation Wild is the job board for outdoor professionals, with postings including trip leaders, climbing guides, and even bungee jump instructors.
You can also find conservation corps jobs for the great states of Wisconsin, Utah, and Montana.
And if seasonal work is getting old, they have a section for year-round opportunities as well!
6. State Government Job Sites
If you're looking to stay closer to home, consider looking for opportunities in your local state parks. Many states hire interpretive staff, maintenance workers, and office professionals on a seasonal basis.
Some states even offer state-run summer camps, like New York's Department of Environmental Conservation.
State seasonal roles are a great way to dip your toes into the wild waters of seasonal work, especially if you want to give some love back to your local state parks!
Final Thoughts
Seasonal work is demanding, rewarding, exhausting, and exhilarating all at once. These job boards can help you get your start in the industry, or find your next role as a seasoned (no pun intended) professional.
Spend a season as a barista in Yellowstone, a climbing guide in New Hampshire, a camp counselor in California... the options are truly limitless!