67-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling into a Deep Snow Sinkhole
After falling into a deep snow sinkhole at a popular Canadian resort, a 67-year-old unnamed man passed away last Wednesday.
The skier was visiting family in the area and took a day to ski at Fernie Alpine Resort in British Columbia, when the poor visibility of the area led the man to falling into the deep snow sinkhole at the base of one of the first lift towers near the Polar Peak chairlift at top of the hill.
Officials report that a sign warning about the sinkhole was nearby, but the man did not see it and fell straight in. A fellow skier spotted his boots sticking out of the newly disurbed snow and tried to help get him out safely.
The snow sinkhole was described by the police as "a deep, naturally occurring oval sinkhole approximately 20 feet by 30 feet wide and filled with loose and undisturbed snow."
Elk Valley Royal Canadian Mountain Police (RCMP) arrived at the scene just as the 67-year-old man was being transported to the hospital. The Fernie ski patrol and the BC Ambulence took great lengths to keep the man alive, but despite their efforts, he died at the hospital several hours later.
These terrain traps are a surprisingly common occurence as deep pockets of snow will form at the base of lift towers and trees. The wells that are formed are a great threat to skiers and snowboarders, as once you are in them, it is difficult to get out. Just last March, there were two recorded incidences of skiers who died in tree wells. One was in Wyoming and the other was in Colorado.
RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Brett Urano explained the dangers of these wells of snow on CTV News, saying, "When you fall into a trap like this, with loose snow, it’s basically like quicksand because the snow is so light, it’s fluffy, which is prime skiing snow -- but when you’ve fallen into those situations, it’s hard to dig yourself out."
He continues, "And you just continue to fall deeper and deeper into the snow and it would lead to -- unfortunately in this instance -- oxygen deprivation from the snow basically acting as a method to suffocate someone."
Condolences were expressed by Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, owners of Fernie Alpine Resort. "At this time we extend thoughts of deep care, support and our condolences to the family and friends."
Even when skiing on groomed trails, it is important to be aware of your surroundings. Although circumstances may prevent good visibility, pay attention to signs when you can, ski within sight of a partner, keep your distance from towers and trees, and learn the basics of powder skiing.
If you do go powder or backcountry skiing, be prepared with emergency gear including your phone, shovel, probe, and avalanche beacon.