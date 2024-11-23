7 Most Intriguing International Hotels for Families Looking for Thrill
Put the days of staying in mainstream hotels behind you as it's time for a new adventure. Use this hotel guide to help you decide on your next memorable vacation destination.
Arctic Treehouse Hotel (Finland)
The Arctic Treehouse Hotel is in a stunning location in Rovaniemi, Finland. Visitors can choose to book the Arctic Treehouse Suite, Arctic Glasshouse, Arctic Scene Executive Suite, or the Hidden Arctic Cloud-Villas.
If you're looking for more privacy, you can book the private island overlooking the Kemijoki River. While staying, visitors have free access to fat bikes in the summer and toboggans, snowshoes, and ski shoes in the winter. Throughout the year, various events are hosted including reindeer expeditions, snowmobiling, and arctic floating.
Free Spirit Spheres (Canada)
To book your stay at this unique resort, you will need to choose between three spheres: Luna, Melody, and Eryn. The Luna is the newest, and most luxurious, sphere to stay in. Eryn is the highest sphere and sits at 15 feet above the ground. If you don't mind using outhouses and being surrounded by the beauty of nature, this might be the perfect location for you.
SiloStay (New Zealand)
Located in Litte River, New Zealand, SiloStay is an isolated hotel, making it the best choice for couples looking to escape and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. As in the name, rooms are located in silos - "an innovative, eco-friendly and exciting accommodation experience." For added comfort, each silo comes with free Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, and satellite channels.
The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island (Maldives)
The Muraka is a luxurious two-level facility with a master bedroom 16 feet below sea level in the Indian Ocean. As you make your way down the spiral staircase to your bedroom, you will go further underwater.
The master bedroom is covered by a 180-degree curved acrylic dome, allowing you to see the marine life swimming around you. Attached to the bedroom is a captivating tunnel viewing theater for your enjoyment. While visiting, have delicious food and drinks at the nearby Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and the Rangali Bar.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort (Finland)
This gorgeous resort has a wide variety of accommodations for visitors to choose from: Glass Igloos, Kelo-Glass Igloos, Log Chalets, Snow Igloos, Queen Suites, Wedding Chamber, Traditional House, and the Sivakka.
If you're looking for a Winter Wonderland getaway, this resort was made for you. However, this is a year-round resort that offers seasonal activities, including viewings of the Northern Lights, horse and husky safaris, canoeing, and ice fishing opportunities.
Treehotel (Sweden)
This resort looks like it is right out of a fairytale. Several rooms are available for booking, such as the Biosphere, Mirrorcube, Bird's Nest, The Cabin, UFO, Dragonfly, and the Blue Cone.
Although these exciting rooms are enough to draw people in, Treehotel provides fun activities for families. Visitors can meet a moose on a VIP Tour, ride in a sleigh, enjoy ice fishing and snowshoeing, and go horseback riding.
Shipwreck Lodge (Namibia)
The Shipwreck Lodge and Cabins resemble stranded ships along the sandy shoreline. There are ten cabins for visitors to choose from, all of which have gorgeous views of the ocean.
While enjoying your unparalleled experience, you can go sandboarding, attend a sunset tour, embark on a Hoarusib River 4x4 adventure, and relax by the beach.