7 of Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals for Outdoor Gear and Clothing
Whether you travel to discover new outdoor scenery, or your travels are meant for leisure, check out these top deals from Amazon before your next trip.
1. DEWBU Heated Jacket
For the avid winter traveler and adventurer, the DEWBU Heated Jacket (available in both men's and women's styles) is currently on sale through Amazon for 35% off.
This jacket is the perfect gift for your outdoor adventurer. Equipped with a 12V battery pack and five carbon fiber heating zones, this jacket can keep any winter wanderer nice and toasty wherever they may roam. The three heating modes can adapt to any environment; working for 3.5-11 hours, depending on the heat setting. Grab this jacket and stay cozy this winter season!
2. Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Shoe
At 25% off, hikers can snatch these hiking boots to ensure comfort and breathability on their next adventure. With multi-terrain traction system technology, these boots can take hikers to new heights while also protecting against the harshest elements. The full-grain leather and mesh bootie construction will offer waterproof protection for the entire hike.
3. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Made for hiking, backpacking, traveling, and emergency preparedness, the LifeStraw is a useful tool to have in your arsenal if you plan any outdoor adventure.
This Cyber Monday deal is 40% off its original price, and could be the best piece of equipment you carry. Used to filter water, the LifeStraw could save your life in an emergency situation. It protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness. Even without the deal, the LifeStraw is worth having at your disposal.
4. TheFitLife Nordic Walking Trekking Poles
These trekking poles have been marked down 49% for the holidays, and would be perfect stocking stuffers for your best adventurers. These poles were made to sustain any terrain you may find yourself exploring, and they are easily collapsible for storage purposes. Their shock absorbing qualities will serve their user in all the best ways; providing lasting service on trails, mountains, and slippery terrain.
5. BALEAF Women's Hiking Pants
BALEAF's hiking pants were made to withstand all conditions. The quick-dry material helps maintain appropriate temperatures, and makes these cargo pants water resistent. Made with an elastic waistband, these pants will provide comfort in all situations.
Each color available is currently marked down 46%, so make sure to find the right size and color that suits you for all adventures. The zipper pockets alone make these pants the perfect adventure companion for women.
6. Coleman Camping Tent with Screen Room
Originally priced at $229.99, Amazon's Cyber Monday deal is a steal for this Coleman tent. This tent will fit four total people; perfect for family trips or solo camping. The Dark Room technology will block out 90% of sunlight so campers can enjoy some shut-eye in the early morning hours. Along with its many features to make camping as comfortable as possible, this tent is also equipped with an E-port to stay connected.
7. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
To ensure you have as much heat as possible while exploring the outdoors, make sure you grab Rumpl's puffy blanket. This 52"x75" outdoor blanket is water resistant, lightweight, and insulated; all the necessary properties of an essential piece of equipment.
The blanket is currently 25% off, and will last through many adventures whatever price you pay; grab the good price!
