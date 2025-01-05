9 Life-Saving Items To Include in Your Pack for a Backcountry Snowmobile Trip
A helmet, goggles, warm clothing and boots are all necessary items to enjoy a day out on a snow machine, but while the gear will keep you warm throughout the day, staying safe is an entirely different story.
Here are 9 emergency preparedness items to keep in your belt or pack.
Snacks + Hydration
As with any outdoor activity, snacks are at the top of the list to keep the fun going.
They are also an essential precaution for if you get stuck on the mountain. Granola bars, chocolate bars, beef jerky are all good snack options in case of emergency. Bring water or something with electrolytes to keep you hydrated because although it is a blast, snowmobiling requires a lot of physical exertion and can cause dehydration if you are not careful.
Carry something that will give you some protein and an energy boost to keep you going in fair weather situations as well as if things take a turn for the worst.
Extra Gear
While out in the middle of nowhere, you won't have the opportunity to run back to the truck to retrieve any extra items to keep you warm.
Keeping an extra set of gloves, goggles and a balaclava will help you stay warm. Knowing that if you are in a sticky situation, you will have some extra items to switch out to keep you warm will give you some peace of mind.
Walkie-Talkie
A two way radio is a vital item to include in your list of gear to bring out in the mountains.
Staying in touch with your comrades will keep you from getting lost, and will help you stay aware of unexpected situations. A little research will give you plenty of choices to choose from, but one tip is to find radios that have water proof buttons to avoid malfunctions.
Make sure you are on the same channel, and you are all set for your next excursion.
Beacon + Probe
Beacons and probes are most useful in an avalanche emergency if you or a buddy get buried in snow.
The beacon allows you to locate the approximate location of whoever you are looking for by continuously emitting a radio signal that can be picked up by other transceivers. Most are compatible with each other so it doesn't really matter if you have a different brand than the people you are with.
The probe is similar to a tent pole and extends long enough to push through the snow to find your friend to dig them out.
Shovel
Whether you are a beginner or an expert, getting stuck in some deep powder is bound to happen at one point or another, and having a shovel to help dig you out of a rut will come in handy. And if worse comes to worst and you or one of your buddies gets buried in an avalanche, your shovel will be your trusty tool to help save the day.
Avalanche Pack
An avalanche pack is a small backpack that stores an integrated airbag system, which is basically a small balloon that is inflated by pulling a cord. It is used to keep your chances of being completely buried in the snow during an avalanche to a minimum and is a useful tool to help your rescuers find you easier.
To find more information on an avalanche pack and what features to look for, visit the INTERSPORT rent website.
Satellite Phone
A satellite phone is a great tool to keep at hand while snowmobiling.
While you are out in the mountains, there will likely be no service to call a friend or emergency units if an avalanche occurs or if there are other life-threatening circumstances. This is where the satellite phone comes into play. It acts as a lifeline to the outside world in remote areas and even if you are facing a serious situation, it creates another avenue for you to keep in touch with your companions and allows your family members to keep track of what it going on and how they can help.
Although some might be averse to using these devices due to the cost of calls, in an emergency, it will be worth saving a life.
Fire Starter
Chances are, if you are stranded while snowmobiling you will be near a forest, which is where a fire starter comes in handy. Keeping one on you will help you to build a fire and keep warm while waiting for a rescue team to come and retrieve you.
Emergency Blanket
An emergency blanket has many uses besides keeping you warm. It can be used as a ground tarp, a rain (or in this case, a snow) poncho, an emergency signal flag, a sling for broken limbs, and an emergency shelter. Keeping one of these handy in the deep powder could save a life.
This list might feel like a lot to bring on a simple outdoor excursion, but you never know where the trip will take you and it is always better to stay safe than to be sorry. These emergency tools in addition to what you would normally bring out in the backcountry could be your saving grace in an emergency.