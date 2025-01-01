Adventure On SI

A Brief Introduction to Knots, Hitches, and Bends for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Whether you're an experienced adventurer or new to the game, there are a few knots that you should know how to tie. Here are three of the most useful knots, hitches, and bends.

Maria Aldrich

Red cordage tied around a small log
Red cordage tied around a small log / Unsplash

Learning how to master various knots and hitches can be a time consuming process. Take it one step at a time and start with the basics.

Before you learn how to tie knots, it's important to understand the difference between knots, hitches, and bends.

According to "Climbing: Knots" by Nate Fitch and Ron Funderburke, to tie a knot, there must be a tail or bight of rope to pass through a loop. Once this is completed, a knot will form.

A hitch is created when you attach one end of the rope to an object or another rope. For the hitch to hold together, it must be looped around an object, such as a carabiner or tree.

A bend involves joining two ends of rope. This is particularly useful when you need to create a loop out of a single cord.

To boost your outdoor knowledge, practice three beginner-friendly knots you will certainly use down the road: The bowline, clove hitch, and the double fisherman's bend.

1. Bowline

Tan cord in a bowline knot with a black background
Bowline / Maria Aldrich

Bowlines are versatile knots that can be used for a wide range of outdoor adventures, including camping, paddling, and climbing. Tying down your shelter is a real-life application in which it is appropriate and helpful to use a bowline. While they are incredibly secure, untying the knot after use is quick and easy.

2. Clove Hitch

Tan cordage tied in a clove hitch around a black pole with a black background.
Clove hitch / Maria Aldrich

If you need to secure rope to a carabiner, pole, or a similar object, the clove hitch is a reliable choice. Not only is tying the clove hitch a fast process, but it also has the ability to be adjusted with ease.

3. Double Fisherman's Bend

Tan cordage tied into a double fisherman's knot with a black background
Double fisherman's bend / Maria Aldrich

The double fisherman's bend is known for its immense strength. This is a common bend for joining two ends of a cord to form a loop, also known as a cordelette in rock climbing. By pulling each end of the rope, the bend will tighten.

Once you have the bowline, clove hitch, and double fisherman's bend mastered, try experimenting with variations, such as the double bowline or bowline on a bight.

Before you take your new skills into the wilderness, be sure that you are confident in your abilities and are well-prepared for your adventure.

MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

