A Fairytale Career Ends with Victory for Professional Cyclist Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish
Legendary professional cyclist and spring specialist Sir Mark Simon Cavendish, 39, just ended his remarkable racing career in style by winning the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium. After crossing the finish line surrounded by the young stewards of racing’s future, the crowd erupted, taking in the final performance of one of the most revered cyclists in history. Cavendish, the Manxman, eclipsed Bernard Hinault’s Tour de France record for stage wins by notching 35 stage victories achieved over 15 Tours and 17 years (2008-2014 – Wikipedia). Cavendish, considered one of the greatest road sprinters of all time, was called "the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour and of cycling" by Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France.
Simone Giuliani wrote an Article for CYCLINGNEWS that Cavendish confirmed prior to the Singapore event that it would be his last time lining up for a race with his teammates from Astana Qazaqstan. He didn’t disappoint. The Tour de France’s stop in Southeast Asia rose to the occasion in stifling heat while presenting the legend do his thing. “I’m quite emotional actually," said Cavendish in the broadcast interview immediately after the race. "I realised in the last 5 laps that it was the last 15km of my career and when I passed the flamme rouge for the last time in my career I felt that, but I was so on the limit – the heat here is not nice for me you know,” he added, which drew laughter from an endearing crowd. , Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) crossed the line in second place, and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal) was third.
"What an incredible day to share my last race with those riders, with the future of sprinting, with this next generation of sprinters," Cavendish told reporters after stepping down from his final podium as a professional racer. De Lie, who stood on the podium alongside Cavendish after his first Tour de France and first Singapore Criterium raced on a 2.3km course, noted, "He is a legend of the cycling world and I'm proud to be there to see this with my own eyes." (CYCLINGNEWS)
The main event began with Cavendish heading to the start line through the cycling equivalent of a guard of honor before launching into his final race. Several riders vied for position and the lead including Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Vincenzo Nibali (TDF Legends) and Cavendish’s teammates Primož Roglič and Chris Froome. It was a frantic day of racing and sprinting. "I could see the laps counting down, I knew they were the last 25 laps of my career, that last 15 laps of my career, the last ten laps, the last three laps, last lap and then the last kilometre it was nice, I felt every bit of it," said Cavendish.
Cavendish began cycling as a boy on the Isle of Man, and became one of the most decorated cyclists in history. When asked what's next Cavendish replied: “I’m going to dinner and I’m going to have a few drinks with my teammates. I’m incredibly lucky to have a great group of boys here from Astana Qazaqstan with me – some friends as well as teammates – and I want to go and celebrate with the riders, with my friends, with my wife in Singapore.” Thank you, Sir Mark Simon Cavendish, for all the exciting sprint finishes, victories, and an incredible, historic career. You will be missed. (Related Article)