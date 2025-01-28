A Guide to One of North America's Leading Hut to Hut Mountaineering Routes
Everything is off the charts here! This summer multi-day traverse route, offers head stunning peak views in all directions, as you navigate across a rock and ice route, straddling a hanging multi glacier clad basin. Topping off this adventure, is the plethora of gusher waterfalls that will delight your eyes on arrival.
The Icefall Traverse route, begins north of Golden, BC, at the helipad where Whitetooth Heli’s talented mountain pilots give you a lift into the Mons Hut, the usual starting point. From here you will find the safest route to the Lyell Hut, and then over to Icefall Lodge, your end point and heli pick up.
Day 1: Arrive at the Mons Hut sitting at over 7500 feet - You won't want to take your eyes off the spectacular Mons Glacier, smack dab in front of you, and looming above, Mt Forbes, the highest peak of Banff National Park and equally epic, a massive canyon below, with raging waterfalls pouring over the cliffs. Get good rest as the grind begins early the next morning.
Day 2: Depart Mons Hut early in the morning for the journey to the Lyell Hut. Perched at 2900m (9400′), Lyell Hut, is one of the highest huts in Canada, with spectacular peak views in all directions. This day is a big push as you grind your way up the massive Lyell Glacier. An early start will be required in order to cross the glacier before the snow becomes too soft. From the Mons Hut, there are two options; drop down for the most direct route or traversing high along the crest of the Great Divide. We had good weather so we took the high route, on the border between BC and Alberta, which has several peaks over 10,000 feet that you can bag along the way.
Day 3: In the morning you depart Lyell Hut enroute to Icefall Lodge, pick your way carefully around crevasses in the beginning. Heading for the White Ledge, where you will take a short traverse, the most technical and exposed section of the trip. There are bolts and a cable handrail for this section. You descend down to the small Tivoli Glacier, crossing and then climbing up to a small col, where the trail to Icefall Lodge begins. The trail travels through lush alpine meadows with wildflowers and small streams. Enjoy the comfortable Icefall Lodge.
To book the huts and Association of Canadian Mountain Guide for the this trip please contact Icefall Lodge.
Go guided: You don’t have to have a guide if you are experienced in general mountaineering, route finding and glacier travel, but most likely you’ll want to hire an accredited guide from the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides (ACMG) because they are known around the mountainous regions of the world as some of the most talented and professional individuals to explore with.
Gear to have:
Your boots matter, Scarpa Charmoz HD, will do the trick, stability, comfort, lightweight and crampon friendly.
Good weather protection, check, go with Rab Latok Mountain Gore-Tex Pro Jacket, and don’t worry what Mother Nature throws at you.
Get some support, don’t forget your Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles, and your Black Diamond Raven Pro Ice Ax for the spicy sections of the glacier crossings.
Now you are ready to go, load all the gear into the Black Diamond Mission 75 Backpack, a capable hauler, with comfort and support.