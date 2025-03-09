A New and Innovative Sailing Sport Suprcharges Racing on Water
SailGP - Flying boats. Iconic cities. World-class athletes.
The Rolex SailGP Championship, founded by Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts in 2018, features high-performance innovative F50 foiling catamarans. Teams compete in multiple world-wide Grands Prix events (“GP”). This global sailing race series consisted of 10 teams last season, 5 of which were owned by SailGP, and 5 were privately owned. The 2023-2024 champion, Diego Botin of the Spain SailGP Team, will defend in the new season’s series which will include two additional teams.
The one-design F50 boats are maintained and operated by SailGP. SailGP shares all technical information with competing teams to ensure outcomes are determined by the skill and abilities of each team’s crew. The SailGP events consist of two days of competition. Day one features three fleet races, and Day two consists of two fleet races and a match race final. The race final matches the highest-scoring crews over the season, with the winner earning $1,000,000 (US).
Adrenaline-fueled races, legendary global locations, rival national teams and record-breaking speeds. SailGP is the most exciting racing on water - Powered By Nature. - SailGP
United States SailGP Team Driver, Taylor Canfield
SailGP has revolutionized traditional sailboat racing, making the sport relevant and cool. AdentureOnSI.com caught up with United States SailGP Team Driver, Taylor Canfield, who is currently training for the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix, the 5th event of this season, which will be held March 22-23, 2025 on beautiful San Francisco Bay.
AdentureOnSI.com: Please provide a short background on how you got into SailGP
Taylor Canfield: “I got into SailGP during the league’s inaugural season back in 2019. During that season, Rome Kirby was leading the U.S. SailGP Team as the driver and he asked me to be the flight controller. It was an opportunity I could not pass up and am still loving every day that I get to be in SailGP six years later, now as a driver for the U.S. SailGP Team.”
AdentureOnSI.com: Why SailGP vs. other sailing competitions?
Taylor Canfield: “SailGP is the fastest sailing league around the globe and we are all racing against each other in identical boats. It's an opportunity to let the best sailors in the world duke it out with no competitive equipment advantages. The boats are fast and insane to sail, they require instinctive decision making and team cohesion like no other sailing in the world.
AdentureOnSI.com: Why should people check SailGP out?
Taylor Canfield: “SailGP is unique because all of the racing is done close to shore and therefore creates an arena for spectators to be extremely close to the action. It's fast, exhilarating and full of lead changes around the track. In addition to the exciting racing, it's giving people an opportunity to root for and support their nation's teams. We have 12 teams from 12 different nations as we start to build rivalries with each other.”
AdentureOnSI.com: Where do you train, and how do you preapre the team?
Taylor Canfield: “There is nothing like it, which makes it extremely hard to train for. Many of our athletes are racing in smaller fast boats to help build experience at high speeds and build confidence with decision making at those speeds. We are also super fortunate to have Red Bull as a team partner and their full support for the U.S. SailGP Team. They offer a range of support from strength training, mental performance training, and nutrition and recovery advice.