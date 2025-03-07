Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2025: Results, Highlights, and Standings
The 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge wrapped up with a week of action-packed racing, influencing the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) standings dramatically. Competitors in both car and motorcycle categories faced extreme heat and adverse desert conditions, pushing their skill to the limit. The 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge saw Daniel Sanders win in motorcycles, while Tosha Schareina dominated stages but finished third. Nasser Al Attiyah claimed victory in cars after Sebastien Loeb's exit. The results reshaped the W2RC standings, intensifying the championship race.
Motorcycle Division
Daniel Sanders locked down two stage victories and maintained a steady pace to assume the top overall spot in the motorcycle division. Tosha Schareina won four of five stages in his first event. Unfortunately, he finished third overall due to navigation errors and penalties. Although his aggressive driving style afforded him the individual stage victories, they did not translate well into an overall victory.
The Car Division
In the car category, Nasser Al Attiyah dazzled, delivering a spectacular performance while securing the victory. Though he faced stiff competition from drivers Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleón, Attiyah managed to control the final stage to secure his position atop the podium.
Sebastien Loeb suffered a rollover in the final stage, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. Al Attiyah took advantage of Loebs' departure and didn't look back. The win secured the top spot for Al Attiyah atop the W2RC standings, giving him a 23-point lead in front of Yazeed Al Rahji.
Competing for the Championship
Daniel Sanders improves his overall position in the W2RC motorcycle standings with his win at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Schareina's stage win also adds additional points to his season total, keeping his championship hopes alive.
Al Attiyah solidifies his ranking as one of the top competitors this season. With his win at Abu Dhabi, he secures a large lead in the overall standings. Loeb's withdrawal from the competition hurt his position, and adjusted the leaderboard in dramatic fashion.
The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge proved that it's a pivotal race that holds a ton of weight in the W2RC season. The Abu Dhabi results make the remaining rallys all the more important for championship hopefuls on the circuit.
Teams and riders will refine strategies, hone their skills, and prepare for the next trek towards the W2RC Championship. The final run is still a bit away, but the stage and pieces are taking are coming together to present an epic finalé.