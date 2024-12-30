Adventure On SI

Act Fast: Disney Cruise Line Offering 50% Off Kids Tickets for 2025

Now is your chance to take advantage of this massive 50% off Disney Cruise deal. The only catch: You must be a Disney+ subscriber.

Maria Aldrich

The Disney Wish sailed out of Port Canaveral late Monday afternoon. Three other cruise ships sailed earlier in the day.
Cruises can be an out-of-reach trip for many families. Allow Disney Cruise Line to help make a family cruise possible for you and your loved ones.

For your children to get 50% off on their tickets, you must be a Disney+ Subscriber. Here's what you need to know:

Tickets must be booked by Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, although the deal can be applied to sailings between Jan. 3 and Jun. 13, 2025.

Primary guests must provide proof of their Disney+ subscription. If you aren't already a subscriber, it's not too late to sign up for $10.99 monthly, including the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Third and fourth guests under the age of 18 are welcome aboard and may received 50% off each youth ticket. Two full-fare adults must be in attendance for the trip.

According to the Disney Cruise website, Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms using this offer and accompanying full-fare adults must stay in each room.

This incredible opportunity applies to three select cruises: Disney Wish, Disney Dream, and Disney Wonder.

Regardless of your chosen cruise, each trip offers your family a magical experience filled with your favorite characters and whimsical storytelling. Families can relax and enjoy musicals, fireworks, delicious dining, and youth clubs. For adults, nightclubs and lounges are available on each ship.

The cruise line was founded in the 90s and has been a preferred line for thousands of families over the years. Operating on six ships (Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Treasure), the possibilities for adventure are endless.

To book your cruise, you must sign in to your MyDisney account using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription.

This is a once in a life opportunity that you do not want to miss. Make the most out of your Disney+ subscription by booking with Disney Cruise Line before Feb. 16.

Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

