Actor Taylor Kitsch Plans To Support Sober Community by Opening Nature Retreat
Widely known for his roles in 'Friday Night Lights' and 'Painkiller,' Taylor Kitsch has certainly experienced immense success in his acting career.
Outside of the film industry, Kitsch has been incredibly vulnerable while opening up about the cruel world of addiction and how the disease has impacted his sister, Shelby Kitsch-Best.
According to an exclusive interview Kitsch had with People Magazine, his sister battled a brutal opioid addiction in the past, but is now working as a successful travel nurse.
Alongside her throughout the journey was Taylor Kitsch, who continuously supported her every step of the way.
"She's incredible," Kitsch told People Magazine in his interview. "Probably the proudest thing I've done in my life is sticking with her and being apart of the way it's turned out."
Kitsch now lives on a large piece of land in Bozeman, Montana where he hopes to open a nature retreat as a way to support people who are living a sober life.
As he told Brianne Tracy from People Magazine, "I didn't even know sober escapes existed until I had the crash course with my sis. I was like, 'Man, it sounds incredible to offer people a chance to reconnect in nature and slow things down.'"
In addition to sober individuals, Kitsch is also gearing the retreat toward youth and veterans.
"You want to go hike, fish, hang out, do nothing, write, read, anything? It's all up there for you," he told the magazine.
Kitsch has been heavily involved in the 2023 Netflix series "Painkiller," which depicts the vicious nature of addiction and the opioid crisis.
Drug addiction, as a disease, claims thousands of American lives each year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website states that in 2023, there were roughly 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the United States.
Participating in activities such as Kitsch's future nature retreat is a reliable way for sober individuals to continue strengthening their community, form new bonds, and ultimately find peace.