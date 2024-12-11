Adrenaline Adventures: Thrill Seeker's Guide to Outdoor Escapes
Some people just live for the rush of excitement and the exhilaration of breaking boundaries. Others have to find their way to the thrill over time, but however you get there, here are some choices for your next adventure outing.
From soaring through the tree tops like Tarzan or plummeting into gorges, these aren't just adventures, they are experiences that will remain forever etched in your brain
Rainforest Zip-Lining
Imagine yourself gliding at near breakneck speed over lush canopies as your heart races. Soaring above the ground, heart pounding and seeing views from hundreds of feet in the air. Zip-lining has quickly turned into a 'must' for thrill seekers everywhere.
Costa Rica's Monteverde Cloud Forest or Hawaii's Big Island are hot spots that offer a rush of flight along with amazing views of tropical surroundings - sure to provide a great time and amazing memories.
There is opportunity here for first time fliers or veterans. There are shorter and less intimidating lines or multi-line courses that can last for hours. The only thing holding you back is your choice of where to go or how long to fly!
White-Water Rafting
Bouncing around getting sprayed in the face with water and hearing the rushing rapids are adreneline boosters for adverture seekers on white-water rafting trips. Not only must you face the water and the waves but you also must work as a team in order to make the trip successful. Colorado's Arkansas River is a favorite among locals or if you wish to take a bigger trip, Nepal's Sun Kosi River is sure to deliver action packed adventure.
Rapids have classifications offering education to the adventurers to make a good decision before tackling rivers.
- Class I: Moving water with small waves and riffles
- Class II: Easy rapids with clear channels and smaller waves
- Class III: Rapids with narrow passages and high, irregular waves
- Class IV: Long rapids with constricted passages and obstacles
- Class V: Long, violent rapids with major obstacles that are difficult to avoid
- Class VI: Unnavigable rapids that are nearly impossible and very dangerous
Beginners should opt for tamer rivers with guides while experts can go all out and take on even the biggest of rapids. There are even multi-day trips for the person who can't get enough!
No matter your level of expertice, you should invest in a quality helmet and without question a life jacket. Safety should always come first.
Bungee Jumping
If jumping off perfectly good ground is more your flavor, bungee jumping might be just the thing for you. For those who love the feel of falling, the adreneline rush is certainly available.
Plunging from ridiculous heights literally attached to nothing but elastic cords is certainly not for the faint of heart and quite honestly certainly not for me. That's what makes the world go around though, not everything is for everyone and those that love it can relish in the experience. The Kawarau Bridge in New Zealand is where it all started. This is a 141 foot jump over beautiful turquoise waters. If you want to jump from a staggering height of 709 feet then South Africa offers the Bloukrans Bridge. This is the highest jump in the world.
Every time bungee jumpers make the decision to take the plunge, they are literally taking a leap of faith. Likely there is no other feeling in the world like it for them.