Adventurers Need To Be Extra Careful While Traveling These Dangerous Highways
There are some activities that people partake in around the United States that require extra caution to remain as safe as possible. However, sometimes the most dangerous part of the trip is getting there in the first place.
Some long-distance travel requires going on highways, which presents its own risks. Recently, a study was done by Conboy Law Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers, based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Several data points were used to determine which roadways in the country require some extra caution when driving on. Total fatal crashes, average speed limit and road conditions were all taken into consideration. The lower the road conditions number, the better the quality.
A final danger score was recorded, with the higher the number meaning the more dangerous and hazardous it is to travel.
Taking the unwanted No. 1 spot in this study was I-10, known as the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway. Spanning eight different states (California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida), 2,460.3 miles in total distance.
That is the third longest roadway on the list but had by far the most total fatal crashes with 320 in one year. The 68.91 average speed limit is third highest on the list, which resulted in a danger score of 69.33 out of 100.
Earning the superlative of the longest roadway is I-80, also known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway at 2,899.6 miles, which goes between California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
That came in at No. 10 on the list with a danger score of 49.26.
US 90, also known as Old Spanish Trail, was No. 6 with a danger score of 52.45. Traveling between Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, they have the highest average speed limit of 70.25, as the only roadway to get out of the sixties.
I-95 (East Coast’s Main Street, No. 2) and I-40 (James K. Polk Memorial Highway/Purple Heart Trail, No. 3) were the only other roadways to break the 200 plateau with 278 and 207, respectively. The lowest fatal crashes were recorded on I-15 (Veterans Memorial Highway) through California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho and Minnesota.
Rounding out the list at Nos. 4, 5 and 9 are The Detroit-Miami Freeway, Georgia-Alabama Parkway and Pan-American Freeway.
“Personal injury lawyers warn to be cautious on these roads, particularly where extreme conditions or high traffic volumes increase risks. While factors like speed limits and road length contribute to highway dangers, human behavior plays a critical role in accident prevention. Drivers should remain vigilant, avoiding distractions and fatigue and strictly adhering to speed limits, especially on highways known for their high accident rates. Staying mindful of road conditions and potential hazards can make a crucial difference in safety on these high-risk routes,” said a spokesperson from Conboy Law Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers.