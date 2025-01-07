After Setting Winter Ascent Record on Everest, Kobusch Back to Camp 1
The Winter Journey Continues on Mt. Everest
Jost Kousch of Germany continues to immerse himself in the winter climbing season on Mt. Everest, which began with the Solstice on December 21st. Climbing solo, he recently achieved great success on Mt. Everest’s difficult Lho La Route – the West Ridge – Hornbein Couloir, after working the same route the past two winter seasons. On his third attempt on this treacherous route, Kobusch broke the record for a winter ascent on Everest by climbing to 7,537m (24,728 feet), surpassing the prior record of 7,500m (24,606 feet). It appears Kobusch will continue his journey on the Lho La this season, as he just left solitude and rest in Lobuche, and headed back to Everest Base Camp to restart his winter journey.
According to Angela Benavides in an Article for ExplorersWeb, Kobusch’s plans remain unclear, as he commented following his record-breaking achievement, “I am not so sure myself where this journey will go.” He did confirm, however, that he would journey to Camp 1 at 5,700m (18,700 ft.), which sits below the Lho La at the start of the West Ridge. His tracker device confirmed that he did stop for a rest at Advanced Base Camp at 5,500m (18,000 ft.), and then proceeded to Camp 1.
Kobusch Breaks Record on Everest
On his December climb to record heights, he felt the sections beyond the West Shoulder of the route were out of reach due to his acclimatization. With his recent rest in Lobuche, Kobusch may now have the strength and acclimatization to venture higher on Everest this winter climbing season. The route’s difficulty increases dramatically in the final ascent of the West Ridge and onto the North Side of Everest toward the iconic Hornbein Couloir in Tibetan territory. Weather will play a critical factor in any of Kobusch’s plans. In the next few days, the winds on Everest will approach gale force – 100kph (62mph) on Everest’s summit. Such forceful winds would render climbing at that altitude treacherous to impossible.
On his first foray, Kobusch said he faced typical extreme winter conditions on the climb and descent, including frigid temperatures and high winds. “It was dark, but I progressed as much as possible, beyond the West Shoulder to the end of the snowy ridge and the beginning of a rocky section.” He reflected on his historic winter ascent up the Lho La on the West Ridge and spoke of the future. “I have learned a lot on this trip, and most importantly, I have reached the goal in my first push up the mountain. Right now, I really need a rest. There will be time to make decisions tomorrow.” It appears Jost Kubosch didn’t need much time to determine his next move.
The Lho La Route on the West Ridge of Mount Everest
Iconic Mt. Everest, the highest mountain in the world, stands 29,029 feet. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border, its local names "Sagarmatha" in Nepali and "Chomolungma" in Tibetan, both translate to "Mother of the Universe". As the highest mountain in Asia, Everest represents the crown jewel of the coveted Seven Summits – the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.
The Lho La Route begins from the Lho La Pass, located at approximately 19,685 feet, and progresses up the steep and exposed West Ridge of Mt. Everest. The climb up the West Ridge involves traversing intricate terrain, including ice cliffs, sharp ridges, and significant rock-climbing sections. The West Ridge gained fame in 1963 when an American expedition led by Willi Unsoeld and Tom Hornbein successfully climbed it alpine-style. Their groundbreaking achievement marked the first ascent via the West Ridge and the first traverse of Everest, as they descended via the South Col.