Alex Marquez wins British GP at Silverstone SPRINT - Dethrones Brother Marc
It only took seven races, but the 2025 season finally has a Sprint winner not named Marc Marquez. His brother Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) took the Silverstone Sprint in a fantastic showdown of Ducati dominance. Alex led his brother, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), by 3 seconds at the finish, running the sprint to perfection. The battle for the third podium position was fierce, with five bikes dueling for the coveted spot. Fabio Di Giannantonio earned the third podium position with a stellar performance.
As the race began, polesitter Fabio Quartararo took the holeshot as Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, and Francesco Bagnaia (all Ducati riders) battled it out for P2. Marc moved from fourth to second when he reached the Wellington Straight on Lap 1. Marc pushed Alex hard and led the field at the end of the Hangar Straight.
Marc looked poised to grab another consecutive sprint win when he made a big mistake in Turn 3, and that was the window Alex Marquez needed to strike. Alex took the lead. The duo took a big lead over the rest of the grid, leaving Quartararo, Bagnaia, and Digga to fight for P3.
For a minute or two, there was a fantastic Fabio-on-Fabio duel, as Di Giannantonio and Quartararo battled with Pecco Bagnaia and Diggia also vying for the spot. Then Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) decided to join the fray.
To add to the P3 drama, Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) fought back from below the top ten off the start line, putting in a serious attempt at the final podium spot. Bezzecchi passed Zarco, then quickly shot past Quartararo, and eyed Bagnaia when the riders hit the Wellington Straight.
Diggia broke away from the onslaught, as Bezzecchi elbowed his way past Bagnaia with Zarco in tow. Quartararo almost got past Pecco as well if he had a few more laps. Alex sailed comfortably, leading the grid into the finish, securing his first Sprint win since 2023 and his third Sprint win.
Marc Marquez grabbed the second podium spot, with Diggia rounding out the top 3. It's Diggia's first podium since COTA. Bazzecchi secured fourth, with a pace that could pose a threat on Sunday's Grand Prix. Zarco finished P5, with Bagnaia in P6, and Quartararo in P6.
Sunday's stage is set. Bezzechi set lap times on Saturday that could be an issue for the rest of the grid. Marc Marquez continues to dominate in Sprints and Grand Prix races this season. Alex isn't far behind his brother in contention and continues to be one of the most consistent riders in MotoGP.