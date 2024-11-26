All Terrain Wheelchairs Providing Greater Access to Nature Lovers Across the U.S.
Wheelchairs have a long and ever developing history dating as early as the 16th century. And though there have been vast improvements and technological advancements in the industry, none has had more impact than the motorized all-terrain wheelchair.
The invention of this wheelchair has made it possible for millions of adventurers and nature enthusiasts to delve into their outdoor hobbies even further, allowing them to fish and hike through mud, water, sand and snow. Nature parks all across the U.S. have adopted the use of the innovative all terrain track chairs to provide accessibility to nature for all. Although the adoption of the wheelchair is still making its way throughout the States, there are quite a few of them that offer all-terrain wheelchairs that make exploring more accessible for people with disabilities.
In October of 2016, Colorado was the first state to implement the use of all-terrain wheelchairs when a volunteer-led program, Friends of Staunton, donated the wheelchair to Staunton State Park. The donation was made on behalf of Mike Madsen, an outdoor enthusiast that became paralyzed due to a car accident. Since then, several more states have followed suit, Georgia being the next in line to implement the chairs into their state parks.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources partnered with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to provide all-terrain wheelchairs for free use through reservation at 11 state parks, historic sites and wildlife centers.
"All-Terrain Georgia is the pride and joy of the Aimee Copeland Foundation. It's been a long time coming and we're honored to offer this life-changing program to the community," said Copland, founder of the organization.
In 2017, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources received its first track chair from Kali's Cure, a nonprofit organization that helps in the financial pursuits for spinal cord research and finding a cure for paralysis. Since then, the number of chairs available to users has only expanded and as of 2023, 15 state parks have followed suit and now advertise track chairs available for use with plans for at least 10 more locations to incorporate them as well. This makes Michigan the most accessible state in terms of state parks.
Sean Mulligan, a Holland State Park supervisor in Michigan says, “We hear heartwarming stories from people who thought they would never be able to enjoy a day at the beach, and who tell us how thrilled they are to be here. It really does mean a lot for us to make these experiences possible for even more folks. We try to provide a great place for people to come and create those lifelong memories, and having the ability to expand those opportunities is phenomenal.”
On November 22, 2024, the state of Arkansas introduced the track chair into one of their state parks, Logoly State Park. Through a partnership with the non-profit organization, Accessability Across Arkansas, the Trackchair is now available for free use in Arkansas for the first time.
As time goes by, more and more states are realizing the importance of making nature available to everyone. Other states that have access to all-terrain wheelchairs include Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas and Wisconsin.
"You really gain an understanding of what its like to have your body go places that it has never been able to before," explains Brittanie Wilson, a communications specialist for the Minnesota Council on Disability.
A more in depth look on how the track chair works is demonstrated by Justin Batchelder, a resident of Colorado who lost the use of his legs at a young age due to a car accident. "I just feel connected to nature...I feel like I can really breathe," says Batchelder. These track chairs give those who grew up in nature a chance to get back at it and it also allows those who have never experienced nature up close to start new hobbies.
The majority of parks require reservations for the chairs at least 48 hours in advance; however, some locations are on a first come first serve basis and spots fill up quick. You can find reservation information through the links below.
Arkansas State Parks: Accessibility Across Arkansas
Georgia State Parks: Georgia Department of Natural Resources
Michigan State Parks: Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Minnesota State Parks: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
South Dakota State Parks: South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks
Kansas State Parks: Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks
Wyoming State Parks: South Pass City State Historic Park, Bear River State Park, and Seminoe State Park.
Wisconsin State Parks: Wisconson Department of Natural Resources