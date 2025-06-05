Adventure On SI

Alpine Skier Federica Brignone Escapes Surgery Following Brutal Injury

Federica Brignone received good news from her medical team, but her recovery is still uncertain.

Mar 27, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; World Cup overall points winner Federica Brignone of Italy celebrates with the crystal globe after the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
After experiencing a horrific injury following a giant slalom crash in the National Championships, 34-year-old Italian skier Federica Brignone faced uncertainty ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. Brignone's crash left her with several fractured bones in her left leg and a torn ACL.

Despite the gruesome injuries, she held her head high and has continued to prioritize her recovery. While she isn't back in action quite yet, things are looking positive for the star skier, though her ability to compete in the upcoming Olympics remains uncertain.

Brignone Receives Good News From Medical Team

Upon discovering that Brignone suffered an ACL injury in addition to her fractures, the possibility of surgery was in her future. However, as announced by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Alpine on social media, Brignone's recovery is on a successful path that will not require surgery.

"Following an intensive rehabilitation program and encouraging medical examinations, doctors have confirmed that ACL surgery will not be required," the FIS relayed on Instagram. "The knee is stable, recovery is progressing well, and she's now ready to move into the next phase of her rehab journey."

Brignone has tackled this injury with tenacity and resilience, which has been evident in the progress she has made in her recovery. In speaking with the FIS, she made it clear where she currently stands:

"My focus is on health, as a person first, not just an athlete. Then, of course, the idea of getting back on skis is a huge motivation. There's still time before next season, but not that much. Until I can put full weight on my leg, I won't be able to make any predictions. I'll return to skiing only when I truly feel ready."

As much as the skier would like to return to her sport, taking her recovery one day at a time is certainly the right move. While she states that the past two months have gone by quickly, she has a much longer road ahead of her. Whether or not the 2026 Olympics are part of her story will remain uncertain.

