Alpine Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Announces Return After Gruesome Injury
After sustaining injuries from a dramatic ski crash in November while chasing her 100th World Cup win.
"I got impaled back in November, and I had about a seven centimeter deep puncture wound, or stab wound, into my obliques," she told Today. "So that's been quite a grueling process of rehab and trying to recover... I think it's been a little bit uncertain whether I could even return this season, but I've been able to get on snow. I've been able to train a little bit in the past week or so."
The accident took place on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont. The alpine skiing legend had no choice but to sit out of competition for weeks.
After taking time off for recovery, Shiffrin feels that it's time to get back in action.
As announced in a video posted to Shiffrin's Instagram, she is planning to make a comeback at the Jan. 30 World Cup in Courchevel, France.
"It's going to be a little bit nerve-wracking, to be honest" Shiffrin told The Associated Press. "These past six weeks every step it's like, 'Geez, should this be hurting less? Should I be better at this? Should I be more tolerant of the pain?' There are so many questions that come up in your mind of basically whether or not you're doing well enough."
"But when we take a step back and look where we are now... it's pretty exciting."
According to AP, Shiffrin got back on the snow on Jan. 1 and has been slowly easing herself back into the sport.
As stated on the Olympics site, she is currently ranked 16th overall and ninth in the slalom.
The 29-year-old is still resting on her 99 World Cup wins and will likely continue chasing after her 100th victory.
However, for the time being, she appears to be focused on making a full recovery and her well-being.
"For me, it's just been put your head down and do the work and just do this as well as you can," said Shiffrin.