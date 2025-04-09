Alpine Star Federica Brignone Released from Hospital after Horrific Crash
An athlete's worst nightmare is suffering a season-ending, or worse, a career-ending injury. For alpine skier Federica Brignone, that nightmare may have become a horrifying reality. After experiencing a brutal crash while competing in the Italian championships, Brignone was left with excruciating injuries, including a fracture of her tibial plateau and fibular head—both in her left leg—as well as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). These represents significant injuries for a world-class ski racer.
Despite the devastating news, Brignone was seen smiling in her hospital gown and appeared to be focused on her recovery. Injury of some form is inevitable when competing at the World Cup level. Considering the extent of her injuries, her future in competition looks uncertain. But don't count Brignone out; she will attack her recovery and rehab in the same fashion as she attacks gates.
She was well into her preparations for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Her final races of the year were to precede a time of training and preparation for next winter's games. In the blink of an eye, she crashed in the Italian Ski Championships at the Lusia ski area in Val di Fassa, and suddenly, her plans changed. While her timeline for recovery remains uncertain, her chances of making the Olympics appear daunting.
Superstar Federica Brigone to Focus on Recovery after Brutal Crash
"I still don't know how long it will take (to return)," Brignone told the media, per AP News. "We'll go step by step. The next step is post-operation therapy and we'll start Monday. And then we'll see how the bone reacts and we'll take it from there."
"I'm not someone who gives up," she continued. "I think everything in life happens for a reason."
Brignone was reportedly operated on at a hospital in Milan. On Tuesday, she was discharged but has a long road to recovery.
This is the unfortunate nature of being a professional athlete, particularity in the adventure sports realm. Whether you're a skier, snowboarder, climber, or surfer, injury lurks around the corner.
Social media has been flooding with words of encouragement and support from around the world. While her supporters would love to see her back on the slopes as soon as possible, the ultimate goal is for Brignone to heal. As the legend herself stated, "We'll go step by step."